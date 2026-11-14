India vs Pakistan, ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2026 final: Toss update and playing XIs

Get the preview, toss update and playing XIs for the India vs Pakistan, U-19 Asia Cup final

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Representative image. (Photo: Special arrangement)

It’s India vs Pakistan today in the much-anticipated final of the 2026 ACC U-19 Asia Cup at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The two teams had met each other once during the group stages with the Shaheens winning that battle to go undefeated in the first stage of the tournament.

The Indian team began its campaign with a 10-wicket victory over Nepal after bowling them out for 128. The opening win gave the team a good start, but they suffered a setback in their next match against Pakistan.

India posted 208 after being asked to bat first, with Arjun Rajput scoring a century. However, Pakistan chased down the target with three wickets to spare, handing India their first defeat of the tournament.

The young Indian side responded well in their final group match, scoring 309/7 against the UAE. Aaryavir Sehwag played an important role in the innings with a 160-run knock as India secured a 70-run victory to qualify for the semi-finals.

India then faced Afghanistan in the last-four clash. Afghanistan posted 227/8 in their 50 overs, but India made light work of the chase. Captain Lakshya Raichandani led from the front with 93 off 90 balls, while Aaryavir Sehwag scored 51 and VK Vineeth remained unbeaten on 57. India reached the target in 36.5 overs, winning by eight wickets.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have been one of the most consistent teams in the competition. They finished the group stage unbeaten, winning all three matches against the UAE, India and Nepal.

They started with a nine-wicket victory over the UAE before edging past India in a close contest. Pakistan then defeated Nepal by 101 runs to finish at the top of Group A.

In the semi-final against Bangladesh, Pakistan produced another convincing performance. Bangladesh were bowled out for 138 in 31.4 overs, with Rizwanullah picking up five wickets for 30 runs. Pakistan’s openers Hayam Khan (69) and Usman Khan (64 not out) then guided the team to a nine-wicket victory in just 21.5 overs.

Last meeting between India and Pakistan

The two teams last met on November 8 in the group stage, where Pakistan registered a three-wicket victory.

India’s Arjun Rajput scored 107, helping his team post 208. However, Pakistan recovered from 61/5, thanks to Hamza Zahoor, who struck an unbeaten 100 to take his side across the line at 209/7.

India will now hope to avenge their loss and lift the Asia Cup title.

India vs Pakistan, ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2026 final: Toss update

Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf has won the toss and elected to bat first.

India vs Pakistan, ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2026 final: Playing XIs

India XI: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (C), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Arjun Rajput, Anvay Dravid (WK), Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Chigurupati Venkata