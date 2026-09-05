India vs Pakistan, ACC Women’s Asia Cup T20 2026: Here are the predicted playing XIs

India also have the stronger head-to-head record in T20Is. They have won 14 of the 17 meetings between the two sides, while Pakistan have won three

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India's Pratika Rawal celebrates with captain Harmanpreet Kaur after taking a catch to dismiss Thailand's Phannita Maya during the Women's Asia Cup match between India and Thailand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, August 30, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCIWomen)

India will take on Pakistan in a Group A clash at the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai later today with a chance to keep their 100% win record alive. The match comes with the Indians already through to the semi-finals but the rivalry should make it a contest worth watching. The Pakistanis will be looking to challenge a side that has had the better of them in recent meetings.

India have made a strong start to the tournament. They beat Thailand by 94 runs in their opening match before following it up with a 137-run win over Hong Kong. Smriti Mandhana was the standout performer in the second game, scoring 124 off 64 balls. Deepti Sharma has also been among the leading performers, taking six wickets across the first two matches.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan, ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Preview: When and where to watch?

Pakistan, meanwhile, will need a better performance if they are to trouble India. Their bowlers will have to find a way to contain Mandhana and Shafali Verma, while the batting unit will need to put up a competitive total. India’s middle order will also be tested, with the team likely to use the match to give players more time in the middle ahead of the semi-finals.

The two teams last met at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Birmingham, where India won by 64 runs. India posted 170/6 and then bowled Pakistan out for 106. Deepti Sharma was the star of the match, taking 5/10, while India’s batting gave them a comfortable cushion. The result continued India’s recent dominance in the rivalry.

India also have the stronger head-to-head record in T20Is. They have won 14 of the 17 meetings between the two sides, while Pakistan have won three.

India have also won eight of their last nine matches against Pakistan, including the 2026 T20 World Cup clash. Pakistan’s last T20I win over India came in the 2022 Asia Cup, when they won by 13 runs.

India definitely has a chance to continue their winning run and sharpen their game before the knockouts. while Pakistan will be wanting to put the past records aside and produce a result that could change the mood around their campaign.

India vs Pakistan, ACC Women’s Asia Cup T20 2026: Predicted playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Richa Ghosh (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (capt), Umm-e-Hani, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal