India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Final: Will Shreyas Iyer’s team shake hands with Sahibzada Farhan’s side in gold medal clash?

India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 final: Will the players shake hands after the gold medal clash? Here’s what to know about the handshake debate.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/india-vs-pakistan-asian-games-2026-final-will-shreyas-iyers-team-shake-hands-with-sahibzada-farhans-side-in-gold-medal-clash-8531579/ Copy

India and Pakistan players are set to face each other in the Asian Games 2026 cricket final amid the handshake debate. (Photo: PTI)

The India-Pakistan rivalry is set to bring another off-field talking point ahead of the Asian Games 2026 cricket final in Nagoya on Saturday. India will face Pakistan for the gold medal after securing a convincing 124-run win over Sri Lanka in the semifinal on Thursday.

However, apart from the cricket, attention is once again likely to be on whether the players from the two teams will shake hands after the match.

India-Pakistan handshake question returns

The handshake issue has remained a major talking point whenever India and Pakistan have met in recent cricket events. Indian players have avoided handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts during Asia Cup and ICC competitions since Operation Sindoor last year, as a gesture of solidarity with the Indian armed forces.

The same approach has been followed in recent meetings between the two teams. With the Asian Games being organised under the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), however, there is now uncertainty over whether the same protocol will apply in Nagoya.

Neither OCA nor International Olympic Committee (IOC) regulations make a handshake compulsory. However, exchanging greetings is widely regarded as part of sporting conduct and fair play.

What happened at the 2016 Olympics?

The handshake issue has also appeared at previous Olympic events involving athletes from countries with strained relations.

During the 2016 Rio Olympics, Egyptian judoka Islam El Shehaby refused to shake hands with Israeli opponent Or Sasson after their bout. The IOC did not impose a fine, but reprimanded El Shehaby for breaking the “rules of fair play and spirit of friendship”. He was later sent home by his own team.

Ukrainian athletes have also avoided handshakes with Russian and Belarusian competitors at various sporting events amid the ongoing war.

What will India do against Pakistan?

The big question now is whether India will continue with its no-handshake policy when it takes on Pakistan in the Asian Games final. Indian players have avoided handshakes with Pakistan in recent Asia Cup and ICC matches, but the Asian Games are being played under the OCA, so it remains to be seen if the same approach will be followed in Nagoya.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia is expected to be in Nagoya for the final and could have a role in deciding the team’s approach. ICC chairman Jay Shah is also expected to attend the match.

Indian Athletes have shaken hands in Asian Games

Interestingly, Indian athletes competing in other sports at the Asian Games have already exchanged handshakes with their Pakistani opponents.

Indian players in table tennis and squash were seen following the customary post-match handshake routine during their respective competitions.

The final result may therefore decide another important moment for the Indian cricket team. Regardless of whether the players shake hands, India and Pakistan are set to share the podium if both teams finish among the medal-winning sides.

A similar situation was seen in the women’s cricket competition last week. India won the gold medal, while Pakistan finished with bronze, meaning the players from both teams shared the podium despite not facing each other during the tournament. Sri Lanka claimed the silver medal after losing to India in the women’s final.

With the men’s gold medal now at stake, the focus will ultimately return to the cricket, but the handshake question is likely to remain part of the India-Pakistan final build-up.