India vs Pakistan Final: Arshdeep Singh OUT? Check India’s predicted XI for Asian Games 2026 gold medal clash

India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 final: Check India’s predicted playing XI for the gold medal clash, including Shreyas Iyer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah.

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India’s predicted playing XI for the Asian Games 2026 final against Pakistan. (Photo: BCCI/X)

India and Pakistan are set to face each other in the Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket final on Saturday, October 3. The gold medal match will take place at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan and will start at 10:00 AM IST.

India reached the final with an emphatic 124-run victory over Sri Lanka in the semi-final while Pakistan secured their place in the title clash with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh.

With the biggest match of the competition ahead, both teams are expected to field strong combinations. Here is a look at the predicted playing XIs for the India vs Pakistan final.

India-Pakistan team news

India are expected to retain the core combination that featured in their semifinal win over Sri Lanka.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma are likely to open the innings. The young Sooryavanshi scored 38 off 21 balls in the semifinal, while Abhishek also provides an attacking option at the top.

Sanju Samson could continue as the wicketkeeper, followed by captain Shreyas Iyer. Ishan Kishan is also expected to feature after his match-winning 80 not out against Sri Lanka.

The middle order is likely to include Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube, with Axar Patel and Washington Sundar adding both batting depth and spin options.

Ravi Bishnoi is expected to lead the spin attack, while India left out Arshdeep Singh in the semi-final and used Bumrah as the only frontline seamer, which means Arshdeep has not bowled in the tournament.

With Bumrah already carrying the pace-bowling load, the management could bring Arshdeep back for the final.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are also expected to stick with the players who helped them reach the final.

Sahibzada Farhan, who leads the side, is likely to open alongside Saim Ayub. Usman Khan could take the wicketkeeping role, with Maaz Sadaqat and Hasan Nawaz providing options in the middle order.

Abdul Samad can provide power-hitting ability and Arafat Minhas has ability with both bat and ball.

The bowling group could feature Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed and Sufyan Moqim, giving Pakistan a mix of pace and spin options.

India vs Pakistan predicted playing xi

India Predicted XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan Predicted XI: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim

India vs Pakistan Final: Key match details

The final will be played on Saturday, October 3, at 10:00 AM IST. The match will be televised on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.