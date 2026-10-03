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India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Live: Saim Ayub strikes, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out for 15

Here are the live updates from the gold medal clash of the men's cricket between India and Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026.

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IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 live

IND vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Live: Hello everyone and welcome to the live blog of the men’s cricket final match between India and Pakistan, which will be played at the Korogi Athletic Park in Nisshin City, Japan. Both teams will try their best to win this game to bag a gold medal in their medal tally.

The Men in Blue will aim to defend their title in this final clash. Meanwhile, their arch-rivals will also come with the winning mindset to take a gold medal with them.

Both teams are coming to this final with massive victories in their previous games. Shreyas Iyer’s Team India faced Sri Lanka in their semi-final clash, where they showed a phenomenal performance by defeating their rivals by a big margin of 124 runs. Ishan Kishan was the star performer for the Indian team in this match as he delivered a sensational performance of 80 runs off 46 balls for India.

Meanwhile, their rivals, Pakistan, are coming up with a victory over Bangladesh in the semi-final game. They registered a 6-wicket win in this match to qualify for the gold medal clash in the Asian Games 2026. In that match, Sufiyan Muqeem took a three-wicket haul to help his side to move forward in this event.

India vs Pakistan Predicted Playing XI

India Predicted XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan Predicted XI: Sahibzada Farhan (c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim

India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES HERE-