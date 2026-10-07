India vs Pakistan: Ticket applications for ICC ODI World Cup 2027 match already crosses 100000 mark

Fans have gone berserk for the tickets of the much-awaited India vs Pakistan showdown at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/india-vs-pakistan-ticket-applications-for-icc-odi-world-cup-2027-match-already-crosses-100000-mark-8533742/ Copy

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Monday, September 11, 2023. (Photo: IANS)

Watching an India vs Pakistan cricket match is possibly in every cricket fan’s bucket list and more than 10 lakh of those have submitted applications in the opening weekend of ballot registrations for the Indo-Pak contest at next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The rivalry between the two nations on the cricket field is regarded as the mother of all rivalries and their meeting next year is expected to break all records. An India-Pakistan game is known for delivering unforgettable moments and every time that the two nations meet, ticket and viewership records gets broken.

The two nations’ most recent meeting at the ICC T20 World Cup earlier this year had set a new record itself. Online viewership of the match reached 163 million viewers, which is the highest ever. The second highest was their ODI World Cup 2023 meeting which generated 35 million views in peak concurrency.

In terms of ticket sales, their 2023 World Cup meeting stands as the highest when more than 1 lakh tickets were for the showdown at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium. The venue can fit in 1 lakh 32 thousand people easily and it was totally jampacked during the contest.

However, this time around, the craze has gone on a different level. The International Cricket Committee has reported that it has received more than 10 lakh ticket applications in the first ballot itself. It is a record in itself as no other cricket match has ever received as many ticket requests.

There are more than 110,000 ticket applications for the Indo-Pak meeting, more than 92,000 applicants for India vs South Africa and 86,000+ for the replay of the 2023 edition between India and Australia.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta confirmed the development himself, stating that there one million ticket applications within just two days.

“One million ticket applications in just over 48 hours of opening the ticket ballot is a demonstration of the attention, stature and affiliation for ICC Cricket World Cup 2027,” Sanjog Gupta said.

When is the India vs Pakistan showdown?

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan showdown will take place on October 10 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from 1:30PM (IST) onwards. This will be India’s second group stages match after the opening match against Australia on October 7. In their third match, India will face Afghanistan on October 14 and their opponents for the fourth match is yet to be decided.

The men in blue will conclude the group stages with a clash against Zimbabwe on October 24.