IND vs SL Asian Games 2026, Predicted Playing XI: Who’s in and Who’s out for the semi-final clash

Here is the predicted playing XI for the semi-final clash in the men's cricket between India and Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2026. Scroll down to find out the squad.

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IND vs SL Asian Games 2026 predicted playing XI

IND vs SL Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final Predicted Playing XI: A big day for cricket fans as the men’s cricket will play their semifinal clash in the Asian Games 2026 as Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will take on Sahan Arachchige’s Sri Lanka at the Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan.

This match is going to be important for both teams as it will decide who will qualify for the gold medal clash in the Asian Games 2026. This match is going to be played at the Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan.

Rain threat adds pressure ahead of India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games semi-final

However, playing at this venue might be a little difficult for both sides, as a bunch of matches were abandoned at this venue, due to rain and wet outfields. Repeating this same incident one more time is not going to be a good thing for Sri Lanka. As it will help the Men in Blue to reach the finals of this event and compete for the gold medal.

The reason behind it is that if rain affects any of the Asian Games semi-finals, a Super Over will be used to decide the winner and finalist. If rain makes it impossible to play the Super Over, the team with the higher seed will advance.

India, ranked No. 1 in the world, have an advantage over Sri Lanka as they are the top-seeded team.

The Indian team’s squad is filled full of impressive players as the opening side includes Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson or Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. In the bowling, players like Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi will be there for India to deliver their brilliance in the semifinal clash against Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, their opponents, Sri Lanka, will also bring their best playing XI to the stadium as they are also aiming to win this clash to qualify for the finals of the Asian Games 2026 to play a gold medal clash.

India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 semifinals Predicted playing XI

India:

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

Sri Lanka:

Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige (C), Sineth Jayawardena, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando.