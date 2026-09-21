India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 women's cricket gold medal match: Will rain play spoilsport? All you need to know about the weather

India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games women’s cricket gold medal match: Will rain play spoilsport? All you need to know about the weather

There is an active typhoon alert in hosting cities of the 2026 Asian Games but conditions are expected to be clear for the women's cricket gold medal match between India and Sri Lanka tomorrow

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File photo of the Indian team at the 2026 Asian Games. (Credits: IANS)

Just a month after meeting each other in the Asia Cup 2026 final, India and Sri Lanka will face each other once again, this time in the 2026 Asian Games women’s cricket gold medal match at the Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park tomorrow from 10:30AM (IST) onwards. The Indians will be aiming to clinch back-to-back podium finishes at the continental showpiece.

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This will not only be a repeat of the women’s Asia Cup final earlier this month, but also the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games gold medal match. Three years ago, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had claimed a 19-run win over Sri Lanka in what was cricket’s debut at the event.

India entered the semi-finals after beating Japan by eight wickets in the quarter-final. The hosts were bowled out for 57, with Sree Charani taking four wickets, before the Indians chased down the target in just five overs.

In the semi-final against Bangladesh, India put up 195/4 after being asked to bat first. Shafali Verma smashed an unbeaten 100 off 49 balls, while Smriti Mandhana scored 37 off 19.

India then bowled Bangladesh out for 81 in 15.4 overs to win by 114 runs and book their place in the final.

Sri Lanka also made their way to the final with a comfortable win. They beat Malaysia by 86 runs in their opening match to reach the semi-finals, where they faced Pakistan.

Pakistan posted 177/4 in the semi-final, with Ayesha Zafar scoring 71 and Shawaal Zulfiqar making 54. Sri Lanka chased down the target in 17.5 overs, winning by eight wickets. Captain Chamari Athapaththu led the chase with an unbeaten 83 off 50 balls, while Hasini Perera added 42 off 26.

Weather conditions are expected to be favourable for the India-Sri Lanka women’s cricket final at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Tuesday.

The forecast points to sunshine after a breezy morning, with no major rain threat during the day. Temperatures are expected to reach around 34 degree Celsius, making it a warm morning for the players. The region has seen heavy showers in recent days but conditions are expected to improve for the final.

When and where to watch the match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, women’s cricket gold medal match at the 2026 Asian Games will start from 10:30AM (IST) onwards. Live streaming will be available exclusively across the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network on television screens.