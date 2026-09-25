India vs West Indies 2026 1st ODI: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma look to break Sachin Tendulkar’s MASSIVE record

Indian legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be seen in three-match ODI series against West Indies beginning in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

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Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs WI 2026 1st ODI: Indian cricket fans will be delighted with legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma set to return for the 1st ODI of the three-match series against West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. It will be first international appearance for Kohli and Rohit after the third ODI match against England at Lord’s on July 19.

Both former India captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are eyeing massive records in the three-match series against the Windies. They will both be looking to surpass legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s big records in ODI cricket in this series.

Kohli has notched up 14941 runs in 314 ODI matches in his career at an average of 58.59 with record 54 centuries and 79 fifties. He needs only 59 more runs in the three ODIs against West Indies to complete his 15000 runs and smash Tendulkar’s record.

Tendulkar had crossed 15000 ODI runs in 387 ODIs and 377 innings back in 2007 season. Kohli has more than 62 matches to complete 59 runs and achieve another massive ODI world record.

The 37-year-old Indian batter had scores of 5, 65 and 74 in the three-match ODI series against England in July which Indians lost 2-1 under the captaincy of Shubman Gill.

Rohit Sharma aiming to compete 12000 ODI runs

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma will be coming into the series against West Indies with a brilliant century in his last ODI innings. Rohit has scored 138 even as Team India lost the Lord’s ODI match back in July under threat of possible international retirement. According to various media reports, Ajit Agarkar-led senior selection committee reportedly wanted Rohit to retire after the ODI series against England.

Rohit needs 115 runs to complete 12000 runs in ODI cricket after notching up 11895 runs in 288 ODIs and 280 innings at an average of 48.95 with 34 hundreds an 62 fifties to his name.

While Kohli is the fastest-ever batter to complete 12000 runs in ODI cricket in 251 matches and 242 innings, Rohit has the opportunity to rise to the second spot in this list.

At the moment Tendulkar holds the second spot after completing 12000 ODI runs in 309 matches and 300 innings. Rohit still has 10 matches in hand to complete his remaining 115 runs and become the 2nd fastest batter to score 12000 ODI runs.

Indian cricket fans will be hoping that both Kohli and Rohit will be able to complete these record breaking feats in the first ODI vs West Indies on Sunday.

The wait is almost over! ⏳ The stage is set for another ROKO run-fest! Watch #INDvWI, 1st ODI SUN, 27th SEP, 1 PM pic.twitter.com/0Ot4kAzb1v — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 25, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs West Indies 2026 ODI series…

When will India vs West Indies 2026 ODI series get underway?

The India vs West Indies 2026 ODI series will begin with first ODI at Greenfields International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

What is remaining schedule of India vs West Indies 2026 ODI series?

The India vs West Indies 2026 ODI series second and third game will take place on September 30 in Guwahati and October 3 in Chandigarh.

How can I watch India vs West Indies 2026 ODI series LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs West Indies 2026 ODI series will be available LIVE on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs West Indies 2026 ODI series live streaming in India?

The India vs West Indies 2026 ODI series will be available for live streaming on Jiostar website and app.