India vs West Indies 2026 2nd ODI Predicted 11: Naman Dhir, Justin Greaves OUT, Mohammed Siraj, Sherfane Rutherford IN

Shubman Gill's Team India may look to bring in Mohammed Siraj to bolster their bowling attack against West Indies in the 2nd ODI at Guwahati on Wednesday.

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Virat Kohli (from left), Shubman gill and Rohit Sharma. (Image: AI)

IND vs WI 2026 2nd ODI: Team India have got off to a winning start in the three-match ODI series against West Indies with a eight-wicket win in the 1st ODI match in Thiruvanthapuram on Sunday. Shubman Gill’s side will now look to take an unassailable lead in the series when the two sides face off in the second ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Will the batters – led by Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli – ensured that he 300-run target was chased down with ease, the one area of concern for the hosts will be their bowling attack. Barring Kuldeep Yadav and to some extent Ravindra Jadeja, others like Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar proved expensive with the ball.

It will be interesting to see if Mohammed Siraj, who was rested for the first ODI will be bought back into the playing 11 to bolster the attack at the expense of Naman Dhir. “These series are a good opportunity for us to also see different type of combinations we can have in the team. We can definitely look into different bowlers who can bowl in different phases of the game. So that’s what the thought process was to give Nitish the new ball,” India’s spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said in the pre-match press conference.

“He is a good bowler and somebody who can bat also. During this series we will come across certain changes but those changes are purely to understand who we can be placed well in the right position. When it comes to the fast bowlers, it will be important to see who would actually be the three fast bowlers, maybe a fourth seamer – an all-rounder. That is yet to be seen.

“Ample opportunities will be given to all the bowlers in different phases. So you might see Gurnoor (Brar) bowling with the new ball, things like that,” Bahutule added.

The visitors, on the other hand, have been dealt a big blow with opener and all-rounder Justin Greaves ruled out of the second ODI due to a calf injury. Greaves scored a brilliant 101 in the first ODI match to carry West Indies to a total near 300.

In Greaves absence, teenage batter Jewel Andrew is expected to move up the order to the opening position along side John Campbell. Mumbai Indian batter Shrefane Rutherford, who missed the first ODI due to personal reasons, is expected to return to the middle-order and could take the place of Greaves.

When it comes to runs, these two mean business. Will the duo of King & Prince repeat the magic in Guwahati ?#INDvWI 2nd ODI WED, 30th SEP, 1 PM pic.twitter.com/aR8Kr270hJ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 30, 2026

India vs West Indies 2026 2nd ODI match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir/Mohammed Siraj, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: John Campbell, Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c and wk), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales