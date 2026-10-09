India vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I Predicted Playing 11: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav IN, Sanju Samson and Mayank Yadav OUT

Prince Yadav is set to replace placer Mayank Yadav but will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi come into the side in place of Sanju Samson for the 2nd T20I vs West Indies in Ranchi on Friday?

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Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replace Sanju Samson in Ranchi? (Photo: PTI)

IND vs WI 2026 2nd T20: The big debate heading into the second T20I of the five-match series between India and West Indies at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should return to the playing 11. The 15-year-old opener is yet to make his international debut on Indian soil after playing in 8 T20I matches this year, including the Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

Shreyas Iyer’s side decided to hand debut to Naman Dhir due to his ability to bowl off-spin as well and he ended up claiming three wickets on debut. With Sooryavanshi knocking on the door, the pressure is definitely rising on opener Sanju Samson.

The Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper has had an inconsistent run in T20I cricket since the T20 World Cup 2026. Samson has had six single-figure scores in his 11 matches after the World Cup in March.

Team India assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak said giving opportunities to new players will mean experienced cricketers missing out. “When you give chances to new players, some experienced players will miss out. Somewhere, if the opposition also plays well and it becomes a close match, at that time you feel that you are winning,” Kotak said in the pre-match press conference in Ranchi on Thursday.

“But it is a process. Whenever we get a chance, we should give opportunities to young players or good players for future bench strength,” Kotak added.

The hosts are, however, likely to replace pacer Mayank Yadav with Price Yadav, who has recovered from injury. Prince had made an impressive start to his T20I career in the Ireland and England series earlier this year.

Shai Hope’s West Indies, on the other hand, are unlikely to make any changes to their playing 11. There will be temptation to bring in-form Amir Jangoo into the side but it is unlikely that opener Kamil Pooran will be dropped after one game.

A Perfect 10 for the Men in Blue! Will #TeamIndia continue their winning run? #INDvWI | 2nd T20I FRI, 9th OCT, 6 PM https://t.co/z8sCKuQyYx — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 8, 2026

India vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Shai Hope (c and wk), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde