India vs West Indies, 5th T20I predicted playing XI: Who’s in and Who’s out for the decider clash

Here is the predicted playing XI for the final clash of the T20I series between India vs West Indies. Scroll down to find out the likely squad.

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India vs West Indies likely playing XI for 5th T20I (Photo: BCCI/X)

India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Predicted playing XI: Shreyas Iyer’s Team India is ready to play the decider match of the T20I series against West Indies. Shai Hope’s side displayed an impressive performance in the series, which also made this series more interesting and chaotic. Currently, the four matches of the series have been played, where both teams have leveled it 2-2.

This final clash is important for both teams as it will help them to win the decider clash and seal the series. It’s going to be interesting how both teams will play in the clash.

The last match of the series was also an intense match as West Indies captain, Shai Hope, displayed his magic for West Indies as he smashed a classic hundred in the match. Speaking about his clash, Shai Hope scored 102 runs off 50 balls. In his knock, he smashed 4 fours and 9 sixes at a strike rate of 204.

Star West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford also showed a crucial knock against India in the fourth clash. Rutherford smashed 49 runs off 26 balls, including 4 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 188. His last moment helped his side to put a big total on the board. West Indies gave a 248-run target to India in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, the Indian batters got a good start in their innings as Sanju Samson played a blistering innings as he scored 56 runs off 23 balls, including 6 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 243.48.

On the other hand, Abhishek Sharma failed to sparkle his magic as he played a slow innings. Abhishek Sharma managed to score 29 runs off 24 balls. He smashed 3 fours and only 1 six. Batters like Ishan Kishan and skipper Shreyas Iyer failed to score runs for India.

Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy played an impressive innings for India as they managed to come close to the total in their 40s. In their innings, they managed to smash some impressive boundaries.

Their knocks couldn’t have an impact for India as the Men in Blue were bowled out for 223 runs in 19.3 overs and lost the match by 24 runs.

Now, it’s time to see India vs West Indies’ predicted playing XI for this final clash of the T20I series.

India’s predicted playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

West Indies’ predicted playing XI: Shai Hope (c, wk), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Keemo Paul, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie