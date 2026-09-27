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IND vs WI 1st ODI Live: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be seen in action soon against West Indies

Here are the live score and updates from the first match of the three-match ODI series as Shubman Gill's Team India is taking on Shai Hope's West Indies.

Written by: Yash Chauhan
Published: September 27, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
India vs West Indies first ODI live
IND vs WI first ODI live (Image - AI)

IND vs WI, 1st ODI Live: Hello everyone and welcome to the first match of the three-game ODI series between India and West Indies. The fans are excited about this clash as the legendary duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be seen in the Indian jersey after a while.

The first match of the series will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The second match will be played on September 30th at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The third match will be played on October 3 at the PCA International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh.

Read more: IND vs WI Live Streaming details: When and where to watch India vs West Indies clash

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Predicted Playing XI:

India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies predicted XI: John Campbell, Shai Hope (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph.

India vs West India 2026 1st ODI Live Scores and Update HERE –

Follow updates here:

  • Sep 27, 2026 12:09 PM IST

    IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Updates: Hello everyone and welcome to the first match of the ODI series, where the Indian team will face West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

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About the Author

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is working with the Sports team at India.com, where he covers cricket news, match updates, and daily developments across domestic and international cricket. He previously worked with Cric ... Read More

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