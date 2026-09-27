LIVE

IND vs WI 1st ODI Live: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be seen in action soon against West Indies

Here are the live score and updates from the first match of the three-match ODI series as Shubman Gill's Team India is taking on Shai Hope's West Indies.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/india-vs-west-indies-2026-live-score-1st-odi-match-27-sept-ind-vs-wi-squad-players-list-shubman-gill-shai-hope-rohit-sharma-virat-kohli-greenfields-international-stadium-thiruvananthapuram-8530506/ Copy

IND vs WI first ODI live (Image - AI)

IND vs WI, 1st ODI Live: Hello everyone and welcome to the first match of the three-game ODI series between India and West Indies. The fans are excited about this clash as the legendary duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be seen in the Indian jersey after a while.

The first match of the series will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The second match will be played on September 30th at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The third match will be played on October 3 at the PCA International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Predicted Playing XI:

India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies predicted XI: John Campbell, Shai Hope (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph.

India vs West India 2026 1st ODI Live Scores and Update HERE –