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India vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I Match Live Score: Shreyas Iyer’s side eye 10th successive win

IND vs WI 2026 1st T20 Live Updates: Asian Games 2026 gold medallist will look to continue their winning run when they take on West Indies in the first game at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

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Team India will take on West Indies in the 1st T20I match at Lucknow on Tuesday. (Image: AI)

IND vs WI 2026 1st T20 Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer and Team India will be aiming for another T20I series win when begin a five-game series against West Indies at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. The T20 World Cup 2026 winners have not lost a T20I match since their 4-0 defeat to England in July and have notched up back-to-back series whitewash against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan.

Shai Hope’s West Indies, on the other hand, will be boosted by the confidence of winning the third ODI match in New Chandigarh last week. The Indian T20I side was coming straight from Japan where they defended their Asian Games gold medal with a 19-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan.

Hosts India have a strong record in T20I cricket against West Indies with 20 wins in 31 matches and only 10 losses so far. They are yet to lose a T20I match at the Ekana Stadium as well.

India vs West Indies 2026 1st T20 Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav/Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Shai Hope (c and wk), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde

India vs West Indies 2026 1st T20 Live Updates Here –