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India vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I Match Live Score: Shreyas Iyer’s side eye 10th successive win

IND vs WI 2026 1st T20 Live Updates: Asian Games 2026 gold medallist will look to continue their winning run when they take on West Indies in the first game at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Written by: Devadyuti Das
Updated: October 6, 2026 5:26 PM IST
Team India
Team India will take on West Indies in the 1st T20I match at Lucknow on Tuesday. (Image: AI)

IND vs WI 2026 1st T20 Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer and Team India will be aiming for another T20I series win when begin a five-game series against West Indies at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. The T20 World Cup 2026 winners have not lost a T20I match since their 4-0 defeat to England in July and have notched up back-to-back series whitewash against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan.

Shai Hope’s West Indies, on the other hand, will be boosted by the confidence of winning the third ODI match in New Chandigarh last week. The Indian T20I side was coming straight from Japan where they defended their Asian Games gold medal with a 19-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan.

Read more: India vs West Indies 2026 1st T20: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can learn a lot by staying with the squad, says star India cricketer

Hosts India have a strong record in T20I cricket against West Indies with 20 wins in 31 matches and only 10 losses so far. They are yet to lose a T20I match at the Ekana Stadium as well.

 India vs West Indies 2026 1st T20 Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav/Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Shai Hope (c and wk), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde

India vs West Indies 2026 1st T20 Live Updates Here –

Follow updates here:

  • Oct 6, 2026 5:26 PM IST

    India vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I Match Live Score: Milestones in sight for India: Abhishek Sharma is 74 runs away from 2,000 T20I runs, while Tilak Varma needs three more catches to reach 50 in T20Is. Kuldeep Yadav is also five wickets away from 100 T20I wickets.

  • Oct 6, 2026 5:16 PM IST
    India vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I Match Live Score: IND vs WI head-to-head record in T20I
    India and West Indies have played 31 T20Is, with India winning 20 and West Indies winning 10. One match ended without a result. The teams last met in the 2026 T20 World Cup Super Eight, where India beat West Indies by five wickets.
  • Oct 6, 2026 4:54 PM IST

    India vs West Indies 2026 1st T20I Match Live Score: India’s Ishan Kishan has already scored 1005 runs in T20I cricket in 2026. He is only third batter overall to tally 1000-plus runs in T20I cricket in a calendar year after Mohammad Rizwan (2021) and Suryakumar Yadav (2022). Can Kishan carry his golden run in T20I cricket in Lucknow?

  • Oct 6, 2026 4:52 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of 1st T20I match between India and West Indies at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

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About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a senior sports editor with two decades of expertise in the media landscape. Based in New Delhi, Devadyuti has been a fixture in sports reporting since 2005, specializing in Internati ... Read More

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