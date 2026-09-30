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India vs West Indies 2026 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Shubman Gill elects to bowl first, Auqib Nabi makes debut

IND vs WI 2026 2nd ODI LIVE: Shubman Gill's Team India have handed debut to Auqib Nabi as they elected to bowl first after winning the toss at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

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Team India will take on West Indies in the 2nd ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday. (Image: AI)

IND vs WI 2026 2nd ODI Live Updates: Indian captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 2nd ODI vs West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. India have made one change by handing a debut to Auqib Nabi in place of Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Team India will be aiming for an unassailable 2-0 series lead when they face off against West Indies in the second game of three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. The home side went one-up in the series with an eight-wicket win in the first ODI at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

It was a record-breaking match for former captain Virat Kohli, who smashed his 55th ODI century – scoring 139 not out off 88 balls with 9 sixes while Shubman Gill also chipped in with 110. Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who was dismissed for 32 in the first game, will be aiming to score more than 73 runs in the second game to complete his 12000 runs in ODI cricket.

If the Mumbai Indians batters achieves this feat in the second ODI, he will break Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the 2nd fastest batter to reach the 12000-run mark after Kohli. Shai Hope’s West Indies, on the other hand, will miss the services of centurion from the 1st ODI – Justin Greaves – who has been ruled out due to calf injury.

India vs West Indies 2026 2nd ODI match Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes

India vs West Indies 2026 2nd ODI Live Scores and Updates HERE –