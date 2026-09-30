  • India News
  • Sports
  • Cricket
  • India vs West Indies 2026 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Shubman Gill elects to bowl first, Auqib Nabi makes debut
LIVE

India vs West Indies 2026 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Shubman Gill elects to bowl first, Auqib Nabi makes debut

IND vs WI 2026 2nd ODI LIVE: Shubman Gill's Team India have handed debut to Auqib Nabi as they elected to bowl first after winning the toss at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Written by: Devadyuti Das
Updated: September 30, 2026 2:24 PM IST
Team India
Team India will take on West Indies in the 2nd ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday. (Image: AI)

IND vs WI 2026 2nd ODI Live Updates: Indian captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 2nd ODI vs West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. India have made one change by handing a debut to Auqib Nabi in place of Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Team India will be aiming for an unassailable 2-0 series lead when they face off against West Indies in the second game of three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. The home side went one-up in the series with an eight-wicket win in the first ODI at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Read more: IND vs WI 2026, 2nd ODI Guwahati weather: Will rain play spoilsport in second game of the series

It was a record-breaking match for former captain Virat Kohli, who smashed his 55th ODI century – scoring 139 not out off 88 balls with 9 sixes while Shubman Gill also chipped in with 110. Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who was dismissed for 32 in the first game, will be aiming to score more than 73 runs in the second game to complete his 12000 runs in ODI cricket.

If the Mumbai Indians batters achieves this feat in the second ODI, he will break Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the 2nd fastest batter to reach the 12000-run mark after Kohli. Shai Hope’s West Indies, on the other hand, will miss the services of centurion from the 1st ODI – Justin Greaves – who has been ruled out due to calf injury.

India vs West Indies 2026 2nd ODI match Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes

India vs West Indies 2026 2nd ODI Live Scores and Updates HERE –

Follow updates here:

  • Sep 30, 2026 2:24 PM IST

    IND vs WI 2026 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Strong start for West Indies

    West Indies have made a strong start, reaching 33/0 after four overs. Left-hander John Campbell smashes two fours off debutant Auqib Nabi’s over and is on 22 off 21 balls, while 29-year-old Keacy Carty is on 5 off 4 balls.

  • Sep 30, 2026 2:03 PM IST

    IND vs WI 2026 2nd ODI Match Live Score:
    West Indies’ innings begin with John Campbell and Keacy Carty opening the batting. Campbell is on strike but starts with a dot ball. India’s Prasidh Krishna has the new ball.

  • Sep 30, 2026 1:52 PM IST

    IND vs WI 2026 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Here’s what captain Shubman Gill said after the toss

    “We’re gonna bowl first. [On the Guwahati surface and the extra grass compared to the previous venue] Yeah, a bit more grass, and looks a little bit patchy at times. So I think there’ll be a little bit more for the fast bowlers initially. [On whether he was happy with India’s performance in the last game] Yeah, definitely. I think it was, after being put under pressure in the first 20-25 overs, the way we came back was really good. And I think it’s even more humid and even more hotter here, so I think it’s gonna be a good challenge for our fast bowlers. [On the importance of fielding standards in this format] Yeah, definitely. I think the intensity in the field in the middle overs is what dictates the game, and I think that is one area where I thought we could have been a little bit better in the last game. So hopefully I think this game is going to be a bit better. [On India’s strong top order and everyone being in good form in the last game] Yeah, I think everyone looked well. Even Rohit bhai was looking in good touch, so hopefully it’s gonna be another good game for us,” Team India captain said.

  • Sep 30, 2026 1:42 PM IST

    IND vs WI 2026 2nd ODI Match Live Score: West Indies have made 4 changes to their side for the 2nd ODI in Guwahati. Here are playing 11 from both sides…
    India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
    West Indies: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c and wk), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes

  • Sep 30, 2026 1:33 PM IST

    India vs West Indies 2026 2nd ODI Match Live Scores and Updates: India captain Shubman Gill has won the toss and once again elected to bowl first at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. Gill confims Auqib Nabi is going to makes his international debut in place of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

  • Sep 30, 2026 1:28 PM IST

    India vs West Indies 2026 2nd ODI Match Live Score: Auqib Nabi is set to make his international debut in the 2nd ODI vs West Indies in Guwahati. KL Rahul had handed over Nabi his maiden ODI cap on Wednesday as we wait for the toss.

  • Sep 30, 2026 1:16 PM IST

    India vs West Indies 2026 2nd ODI Match Live Score and Updates: Team India have won 11 out of the last 12 matches in 50-over cricket against West Indies. Indians will look to continue their winning run and win their first ODI series in 2026 in the lead-up to the ODI World Cup 2027 next year.

  • Sep 30, 2026 1:10 PM IST

    India vs West Indies 2026 2nd ODI Match Live Score: We are minutes away from the toss. It will be interesting to see if Indian captain Shubman Gill elects to bat first after choosing to bowl in the 1st game and conceding almost 300 runs in Thiruvananthapuram.

  • Sep 30, 2026 1:08 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of 2nd ODI between India and West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a senior sports editor with two decades of expertise in the media landscape. Based in New Delhi, Devadyuti has been a fixture in sports reporting since 2005, specializing in Internati ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.