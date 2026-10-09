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India vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I Match Live Score: Shreyas Iyer’s side eye second successive win in five-match series

India vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I Live Updates: Team India will be aiming to win their 11th successive game when they take on the Windies in second game of the series in Ranchi on Friday.

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India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match is set to take place in Ranchi on Friday. (Image: AI)

India vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I Live Updates: T20 World Cup 2026 champions Team India will look to continue their winning run in the format when they face West Indies in the second T20I match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday. Shreyas Iyer’s side started off the five-match series with a dominant eight-wicket win in the first game in Lucknow thanks to captain’s maiden T20I ton.

Shai Hope’s West Indies had their chances in the match, especially when they were batting first but failed to capitalize on the opportunities. The captain continued his first form with the bat, notching up a half-century while Sherfane Rutherford also came up with a blazing fifty.

Indian bowling were served well by the spinners with debutant Naman Dhir leading the way by claiming a three-wicket haul. It will be interesting to see if Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will make his home debut at a venue close to his home of Bihar.

India vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Shai Hope (c and wk), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde

India vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I Live Scores and Updates HERE –