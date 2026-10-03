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IND vs WI, 3rd ODI Live: West Indies off to cracking start, Gill and Kohli back to pavilion

Here are the live updates from the third ODI of the series as India is taking on West Indies at the PCA International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh.

Written by: Yash Chauhan
Updated: October 3, 2026 2:39 PM IST
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live
Indies vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI Live: Hello everyone and welcome to the third and final ODI of the series between India and West Indies. This match will be played at the PCA International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh on Saturday. India has already won the series, so the team can make a few changes and give some other players a chance.

In the last two games, the Men in Blue delivered their brilliance, as in the last two games, the trio of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma displayed their impressive batting performance, which helped the Indian team to shine against West Indies and register their dominance throughout the series.

Read more: IND vs WI, 3rd ODI Predicted Playing XI: Who will make their places for the final clash?

It’s going to be interesting how both teams will play in the third match as the hosts will come with the aim of a clean sweep. On the other hand, West Indies will try to win this match to end the series on a good note.

India vs West Indies Predicted Playing XI:

West Indies predicted playing XI: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul/Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph/Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes.

India predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

INDIA vs WEST INDIES, 3RD ODI LIVE UPDATES HERE-

Follow updates here:

  • Oct 3, 2026 2:16 PM IST

    IND vs WI, 3rd ODI Live updates: Kohli gone for a duck | India 4/2 (2.4)


    Sad faces all across the stadium or should we say it’s a pin drop silence as Virat Kohli walks back for a golden duck just a ball after Shubman Gill’s departure. Excellent seam positioning and length from Seales as the ball rips off the middle stump.
  • Oct 3, 2026 2:13 PM IST

    IND vs WI, 3rd ODI Live updates: Shubman Gill departs | India 3/1 (2.3)


    Oh no! After back-to-back triple figures, which also included a double century, Indian captain Shubman Gill has to depart cheaply for just one run. But no reasons to worry as the man, the myth Virat Kohli takes the crease for the last time in Chandigarh.


  • Oct 3, 2026 2:01 PM IST

    IND vs WI, 3rd ODI Live updates: Underway


    We are underway at the PCA New Stadium in New Chandigarh for the series concluding third ODI. Remember, India has already clinched the series by 2-0 and today they will look to make it 3-0.


  • Oct 3, 2026 1:54 PM IST

    IND vs WI, 3rd ODI Live updates: West Indies playing XI

    John Campbell, Jewel Andrew, Shai Hope (C and WK), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Vitel Orlando Lewis and Jayden Seales

  • Oct 3, 2026 1:49 PM IST

    IND vs WI, 3rd ODI Live updates: Anshul Kamboj set for debut – Here’s the Indian playing XI

    Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Gurnoor Brar.

  • Oct 3, 2026 1:37 PM IST

    IND vs WI, 3rd ODI Live updates: Toss update

    Indian captain Shubman Gill won the the toss and elected to bat first for the third time in a row in this series.

  • Oct 3, 2026 1:35 PM IST

    IND vs WI, 3rd ODI Live updates: Hello everyone and welcome to the third match between India and West Indies.

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About the Author

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is working with the Sports team at India.com, where he covers cricket news, match updates, and daily developments across domestic and international cricket. He previously worked with Cric ... Read More

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