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IND vs WI, 3rd ODI Live: West Indies off to cracking start, Gill and Kohli back to pavilion

Here are the live updates from the third ODI of the series as India is taking on West Indies at the PCA International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh.

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Indies vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI Live: Hello everyone and welcome to the third and final ODI of the series between India and West Indies. This match will be played at the PCA International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh on Saturday. India has already won the series, so the team can make a few changes and give some other players a chance.

In the last two games, the Men in Blue delivered their brilliance, as in the last two games, the trio of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma displayed their impressive batting performance, which helped the Indian team to shine against West Indies and register their dominance throughout the series.

It’s going to be interesting how both teams will play in the third match as the hosts will come with the aim of a clean sweep. On the other hand, West Indies will try to win this match to end the series on a good note.

India vs West Indies Predicted Playing XI:

West Indies predicted playing XI: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul/Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph/Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes.

India predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

INDIA vs WEST INDIES, 3RD ODI LIVE UPDATES HERE-