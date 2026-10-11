IND vs WI, 3rd T20I Weather report: Will rain play spoilsport at Holkar Stadium?

Here is the weather update at the Holkar Stadium in Indore for the third T20I match between India and West Indies. Scroll down to find out all the details.

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IND vs WI 3rd T20I, weather updates

The cricket fans are excited about another important clash as the Indian team is ready to face West Indies in the third match of the T20I series. This match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

The last match of the series was played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The second game of the series was filled full of chaos and intense moments as West Indies’ captain, Shai Hope, displayed an impressive batting performance, which created a buzz in the stadium.

His brilliant boundaries and match-winning knock created massive pressure on the Indian bowling lineup. Speaking about his innings, Shai Hope scored 102 runs in the match as he completed his century after smashing the winning shot for West Indies against India. He completed his century off 45 balls. In his knock, he smashed 6 fours and 9 sixes at a strike rate of 200.

Meanwhile, Sherfane Rutherford also played a crucial role for West Indies in this second clash as he built a great partnership with Sherfane Rutherford and scored 84 runs off 37 balls. In his knock, he smashed 7 fours and 7 sixes at a strike rate of 227. Romario Shepherd also gave a finishing touch in the match by scoring 34 runs off 13 balls, including 3 fours and 3 sixes, and gave a major boost to their side.

West Indies also created a huge record in this match by chasing the highest T20I total against India, which came at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

This match is also important for both teams as it is going to be interesting which side will increase their lead as both are at the level point of 1-1.

Weather report:

Speaking about the weather conditions for this third T20I between India and West Indies. Indore is expected to be hot and sunny during the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I. The temperature could reach 35°C during the day and stay around 30°C when the match starts at 7 PM. The weather is unlikely to affect the match with very little chance of rain.

There is little chance of rain during the match and it is expected to finish around 10:45 PM. Players will also be spared some of the heat as temperatures will drop to around 24°C late at nite. Fans will see a full game with no rain delays.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir/Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav/Prince Yadav.

West Indies: Shai Hope (C/WK), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph.