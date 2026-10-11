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IND vs WI, 3rd T20I Live: Will Shreyas Iyer’s Team India bounce back in Indore?

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Live updates: Here are the live updates from the Holkar Stadium in Indore as Shreyas Iyer's Team India is looking for a win in this match.

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IND vs WI, 3rd T20I Live

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I Live: Shreyas Iyer’s Team India is ready to play the third match of the T20I series against West Indies at Holkar Stadium in Indore. This match is going to be an important one for both sides as this series is getting more interesting after each match.

In the last match, West Indies successfully defeated the hosts by a big margin of 6 wickets to seal the second clash. West Indies captain, Shai Hope, displayed a brilliant batting performance in his second match as he showed his attacking approach and smashed 102 runs, which helped his side to chase down a big mammoth of 250 runs in just 18.3 overs.

Read more: Abhishek Sharma on course to break two records held by previous India captain

For the Indian team, star batter Sanju Samson played a crucial knock by scoring 82 runs off 41 balls. In his knock, he smashed 9 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 200. His impressive batting couldn’t play a big role for Team India as West Indies leveled the series 1-1.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir/Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav/Prince Yadav.

West Indies: Shai Hope (C/WK), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph.

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I LIVE UPDATES HERE-