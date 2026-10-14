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India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20I Match Live Score: Shreyas Iyer’s side aim for series win in Hyderabad

India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20I Live Score and Updates: Indians will look to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series at Hyderabad on Wednesday.

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Shreyas Iyer's Team India will take on West Indies in 4th T20 match n West Indies on Wednesday. (Image: AI)

India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20I Live Score: Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will aim to complete a hat-trick of bilateral T20I series wins when they take on West Indies in the fourth game of five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The home side have never lost a T20I match in Hyderabad and almost posted a 300-run total against Bangladesh at this venue a couple of years back.

The hosts are leading the five-match series 2-1 after their 14-run win in the third T20I match at Indore on Sunday. Abhishek Sharma’s 69 and Arshdeep Singh’s three-wicket haul set up the hard-fought win for India in the last match.

Shai Hope’s West Indies cannot be taken lightly in this series after they chased down a massive 250-run target in the second T20I match in Ranchi last week. The Windies skipper has been in fabulous form with a fifty and century in the first two games of the series.

But Team India opener Abhishek Sharma will look to continue his terrific run of form at his ‘home ground’ of Hyderabad to help give India an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.

India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Shai Hope (c and wk), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd/Quentin Sampson, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Keemo Paul, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20I Live Score and Updates HERE –