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India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20I Match Live Score: Shreyas Iyer’s side aim for series win in Hyderabad

India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20I Live Score and Updates: Indians will look to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series at Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Written by: Devadyuti Das
Updated: October 14, 2026 4:56 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer's Team India will take on West Indies in 4th T20 match n West Indies on Wednesday. (Image: AI)

India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20I Live Score: Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will aim to complete a hat-trick of bilateral T20I series wins when they take on West Indies in the fourth game of five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The home side have never lost a T20I match in Hyderabad and almost posted a 300-run total against Bangladesh at this venue a couple of years back.

The hosts are leading the five-match series 2-1 after their 14-run win in the third T20I match at Indore on Sunday. Abhishek Sharma’s 69 and Arshdeep Singh’s three-wicket haul set up the hard-fought win for India in the last match.

Read more: IND vs WI 2026: Shreyas Iyer jumps up three places, Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma retain top two berths in ICC rankings

Shai Hope’s West Indies cannot be taken lightly in this series after they chased down a massive 250-run target in the second T20I match in Ranchi last week. The Windies skipper has been in fabulous form with a fifty and century in the first two games of the series.

But Team India opener Abhishek Sharma will look to continue his terrific run of form at his ‘home ground’ of Hyderabad to help give India an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.

India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Shai Hope (c and wk), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd/Quentin Sampson, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Keemo Paul, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20I Live Score and Updates HERE –

Follow updates here:

  • Oct 14, 2026 4:56 PM IST

    India vs West Indies 2026 4th T20I Match Live Score: Team India opener Abhishek Sharma became the fastest batter to score 2000 T20I runs in the last game in Indore. Now he needs only 25 runs to complete 1000 runs in T20 cricket in Hyderabad. Can Abhishek Sharma achieve this feat in the 4th T20I match on Wednesday?

  • Oct 14, 2026 4:54 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to over LIVE updates from India vs West Indies 4th T20I match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

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About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a senior sports editor with two decades of expertise in the media landscape. Based in New Delhi, Devadyuti has been a fixture in sports reporting since 2005, specializing in Internati ... Read More

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