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IND vs WI, 5th T20I Live: Will Shreyas Iyer’s side bounce back to seal the series?

IND vs WI, 5th T20I Live: Can Shreyas Iyer's Team India defeat Shai Hope's West Indies to seal the title at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru?

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India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Live

IND vs WI, 5th T20I Live: Shreyas Iyer’s Team India is ready to play the one last T20I match of this intense series against West Indies at the iconic venue M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Both teams are looking for a victory in this match as it will help them to seal the series.

Shai Hope’s West Indies have done a brilliant in this series by showcasing their brilliance on the Indian soil and flat pitches. The captain of the ship, Shai Hope, himself played some crucial knocks for his side in ODIs and T20I series as well.

In the last clash, Shai Hope’s heroics helped his team to defeat the men in blue by a big margin of 24 runs to make this series more intense. It’s going to be a tough challenge for Shreyas Iyer’s Team India to handle the tense moments with a lot of calm and presence of mind. So, they could win this final match to register their name in this T20I series.

India vs West Indies, 5th T20I predicted playing XI:

India’s predicted playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

West Indies’ predicted playing XI: Shai Hope (c, wk), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Keemo Paul, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.

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