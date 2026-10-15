India vs West Indies 2026: Shai Hope is doing what Matthew Hayden did in 2000s, says KKR coach Abhishek Nayar

West Indies captain Shai Hope scored 102 not out in 50 balls against India in the 4th T20 match at Hyderabad on Sunday.

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West Indies captain Shai Hope en route to scoring 102 not out in 4th T20 match vs India in Hyderabad. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs WI 2026 4th T20: West Indies captain Shai Hope is enjoying a golden run of form especially in white-ball cricket against India. After two centuries – including unbeaten 162 in the ODIs – he has already notched up two centuries in four T20I matches against India to help his side level the five-match series 2-2.

Hope scored 102 not out off 50 balls with 9 sixes and 4 fours to help West Indies post 247 for 3 in the 4th T20I match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. He has already broken the record of Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis to become the West Indies batter to score the most number of centuries in T20I cricket – three so far.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach and former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar had glowing words of tribute for Shai Hope, comparing him with Australian legend Matthew Hayden.

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Haier Cricket Live’, KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar said Hope is replicating what Hayden did to Indian bowlers in the 2000s. “The last time I can think of someone dominating India in India was when the Australian team came in the 2000s, Matthew Hayden used to take our bowlers to the cleaners, and Shai Hope is doing something very similar. His batting has been phenomenal, not only for the runs he has got, but also for how he has got them,” Nayar said about Hope to JioStar.

“You can’t call him a power player or a touch player. He has found the perfect balance, where he can use the pace, but when required, he can generate force and hit those big sixes. He has been challenged with pace, with Mayank Yadav bowling upwards of 145, and he has handled it beautifully. He has played the guile of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel very well. He has basically taken the Indian bowling to the cleaners in every format on this tour of India. To get a century at a strike rate of 200 tells you what Shai Hope can do, keeping wickets, captaining the side, and still coming out again and again to win games for his team, that is very rare to see,” Nayar said.

Shai Hope is rubbing shoulders with the ultimate legends of the game! With 8 massive international centuries against India, the West Indies star has climbed to the joint 14th spot for the most hundreds in international cricket history against the Men in Blue. https://t.co/jIVnByAiDk — Dream Comparison (@dreamcomparison) October 15, 2026

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara also said that West Indies captain has been a massive problem for India in the white-ball series. “Shai Hope has been a problem for India in this white-ball series against the West Indies and what stands out is that he does not rely on blind slogging. He backs his natural game and picks his gaps. That is why he scores so quickly without taking too many risks. The way he times the ball, plays normal cricketing shots, and knows his areas well is what makes him so effective,” Pujara said.

“He’s also a good player of spin because this pitch was a little challenging for the batters to dominate the spinners. But he had a lot of clarity. When a batter has that kind of control, it becomes very difficult for the bowlers to build pressure. Once he’s set, he’s a hard player to stop. And if you look at his strike rate, it has been phenomenal throughout the series. His four hundreds are now the most by any batter on a tour of India and he has been the standout performer in this T20I series and the numbers prove it,” Pujara added.

On Keemo Paul’s performance with the ball, who claimed a five-wicket haul in the 4th T20I match, Pujara said, “This win was all about Keemo Paul. He struck gold with his very first delivery of the game, getting the big wicket of Sanju Samson, who got caught at deep backward square-leg. Paul then got rid of Ishan Kishan in the same over and then came back to seal it in the 19th over with a three-wicket over. With their backs against the wall and both the last two games being must-wins, West Indies have not only avoided a series defeat for now but also sent the hosts a strong message that they are here to win.”

With the series on the line, Team India will take on West Indies in the fifth and final T20I match at the M. Chidambaram Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.