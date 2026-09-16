India vs West Indies 2026 Squad Selection: Rohit Sharma retains spot but no place for Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya

BCCI has announced India’s squads for the West Indies series, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to the ODI team while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retains his T20I spot.

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Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo: IANS)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India’s squads for the upcoming white-ball home series against the West Indies. The Men’s Selection Committee has also picked the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup against Ranji Trophy champions Jammu & Kashmir.

The ODI squad will be led by Shubman Gill, while Shreyas Iyer will continue as the T20I captain. The selections also see senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to the ODI side, while young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has retained his place in the T20I squad.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to ODI squad

Shubman Gill will captain the 15-member ODI squad, with KL Rahul named as vice-captain. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are part of the squad, while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal also feature.

Dhruv Jurel has been picked as the second wicketkeeper alongside KL Rahul. The squad also includes Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi and Naman Dhir.

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul [VC], Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retains T20I spot

Shreyas Iyer will lead the T20I team, with Tilak Varma as vice-captain. Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are among the top-order options, while Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson have both been selected as wicketkeepers.

The squad also features Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav and Mayank Yadav.

India’s T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Sanju Samson [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.

Rest of India squad announced for Irani Cup

The BCCI has also named the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup against Ranji Trophy champions Jammu & Kashmir. Rishabh Pant will captain the side, with Sarfaraz Khan serving as vice-captain.

The squad includes Sanat Sangwan, Shikhar Mohan, Sudip Gharami, Smaran Ravichandran, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Mukesh Choudhary, Aryan Juyal, Aryan Pandey, Anukul Roy and Ayush Doseja.

West Indies series schedule

India will begin the three-match ODI series against West Indies on September 27 in Trivandrum. The second ODI will be played in Guwahati on September 30, followed by the third match in New Chandigarh on October 3.

The five-match T20I series will then begin in Lucknow on October 6. The remaining matches will be played in Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, with the final T20I scheduled for October 17.