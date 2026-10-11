India vs West Indies 3rd T20I predicted playing XIs: Check who could be in and out for the Indore clash

India take on West Indies in the third T20I with the series level at 1-1. Check the match preview and predicted playing XIs for both teams

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India's Shivam Dube bowls a delivery during the second T20I match between India and West Indies at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Friday, October 09, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

India will look to regain the lead in the five-match T20I series when they face West Indies in the third match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 11. The series is level at 1-1 after the visitors pulled off a six-wicket win in Ranchi, chasing down a target of 250 with nine balls to spare.

India won the opening match in Lucknow by eight wickets. Shreyas Iyer led the chase with an unbeaten 100 off 42 balls, while Ishan Kishan supported him as India reached the target in 14.4 overs.

The second T20I saw India post 249/5, with Sanju Samson scoring 82 off 41 balls. Tilak Varma also made a quick contribution, but West Indies responded with a record chase. Shai Hope scored an unbeaten 102 off 45 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford smashed 84 off 37 deliveries to take the visitors home.

India’s bowling will be under scrutiny after the defeat. The bowlers struggled to contain Hope and Rutherford, and the team management could consider a change in the spin department. Ravi Bishnoi is an option, while the rest of the bowling attack may get another chance.

India are also unlikely to make major changes to their batting order. Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are expected to feature at the top, with captain Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma providing support in the middle order. Youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could have to wait for his debut.

West Indies are expected to retain their winning combination after their strong performance in Ranchi. Hope and Rutherford will be key again, while the visitors will look to maintain their aggressive approach and take a 2-1 lead.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Predicted Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir/Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav/Prince Yadav.

West Indies: Shai Hope (C/WK), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph.