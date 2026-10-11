India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Preview and live streaming details – All you need to know

The West Indies are riding on a supreme form, especially after beating India in the second T20I to level the five-match series 1-1. Get the full preview and live streaming details for the third T20I here

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West Indies captain Shai Hope and Romario Shepherd celebrate their team's victory after the second T20I match between India and West Indies at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Friday, October 09, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

India will look to bounce back when they face West Indies in the third T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. The five-match series is level at 1-1 after West Indies pulled off a remarkable chase in Ranchi on Friday. Both teams will be keen to take the lead with three matches remaining.

India won the opening T20I in Lucknow by eight wickets after restricting West Indies to 171. Shreyas Iyer led the chase with an unbeaten 100 off 42 balls, his maiden T20I century, as India reached the target in just 14.4 overs. Ishan Kishan also played an important role, helping India recover after losing two early wickets.

The second match, however, was a different story. India posted 249/5 after Sanju Samson scored 82 off 41 balls. Tilak Varma and Shreyas Iyer also contributed with the bat, helping India put up a big total.

But West Indies responded with one of their best batting performances in T20I cricket. Captain Shai Hope scored an unbeaten 102 off 45 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford smashed 84 off 37 deliveries. Their 120-run partnership for the fourth wicket changed the game after West Indies lost two wickets in the first over.

The visitors reached 252/4 in 18.3 overs, winning by six wickets with nine balls remaining. It was West Indies’ highest successful run chase in men’s T20Is and the second-highest in the history of the format. The result also ended India’s chance to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

India’s biggest concern heading into the third T20I will be their bowling performance. Despite taking two wickets in the opening over, they failed to stop Hope and Rutherford from building a match-winning partnership. Mayank Yadav finished with three wickets, but the other bowlers struggled to contain the West Indies batters.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir admitted that India needed to find a way to stop the opposition after taking early wickets. The team will need to improve its plans in the middle overs and avoid giving the West Indies batters too many scoring opportunities.

India will also expect their batting unit to continue its strong run. Samson’s innings in Ranchi was a major positive, while Iyer and Varma showed they could score quickly in the final overs. However, India will need their bowlers to defend big totals if the batters continue to put up high scores.

West Indies will take confidence from their performance in Ranchi.

When and where to watch?

The India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I match will be broadcasted live on the Jio Hotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on television screens.