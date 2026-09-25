India vs West Indies ODI head-to-head: Key records, top run-scorer, most wickets, 100s, sixes and highest scores

India vs West Indies ODI records: Check the key head-to-head stats, including most wins, runs, wickets, centuries, sixes, highest scores and best bowling figures.

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India vs West Indies ODI: Top records

Team India is ready to play the three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting from September 27 to October 3. It’s going to be an interesting series as all the matches will be played at three different venues in India.

The first ODI will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27. The second match will take place in Guwahati on September 30 while the third and final ODI will be played in New Chandigarh on October 3.

The Indian captain Shubman Gill, who leads India in Tests and ODIs will look to win his second ODI series as captain. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will also be key players for India.

With Shreyas Iyer not available, KL Rahul has been named the vice-captain. Auqib Nabi Dar and Naman Dhir are the two new players in the Indian squad.

West Indies have also picked a strong team for the series. Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph will look to trouble the Indian batters with their bowling.

India vs West Indies ODI head-to-head records

Ahead of the ODI series between India and West Indies. It’s time to see, the players or side, hold the top records with their brilliance.

Most wins: India (72 wins in 142 ODIs).

Highest total: 418/5 in 50 overs by India at Holkar Stadium in Indore on December 8, 2011.

Lowest total: 100/10 in 28.3 overs by India in Ahmedabad on November 16, 1993.

Biggest win (by runs): India crushed West Indies by 224 runs (Target: 378) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on October 29, 2018.

Biggest win (by wickets): West Indies hammered India by 10 wickets (Target: 200) in Bridgetown on May 3, 1997.

Smallest win (by runs): West Indies edged India by 1 run (Target: 199) in Kingston on May 20, 2006.

Smallest win (by wickets): India beat West Indies by 1 wicket (Target: 212) in Cuttack on November 29, 2011.

Most runs: 2261 runs in 43 ODIs by Virat Kohli of India.

Highest score: 219 runs from 149 balls by Virender Sehwag of India on December 8, 2011, in Indore.

Highest average: 66.50 by Virat Kohli of India.

Highest strike rate (minimum 250 balls): 115.92 by Shimron Hetmyer of West Indies.

Most 100s: 9 centuries in 43 matches by Virat Kohli of India.

Most 50s: 12 half-centuries in 37 ODIs by Rohit Sharma of India.

Most ducks: 5 ducks each by Chris Gayle of West Indies and Sachin Tendulkar of India.

Most sixes: 35 maximums in 37 ODIs by Rohit Sharma of India.

Most runs in a series: 455 runs in 7 matches by Chris Gayle during West Indies’ tour of India in November 2002.

Most wickets: 44 wickets each by Ravindra Jadeja of India and Courtney Walsh of West Indies.

Best bowling figures: 6/12 in 6.1 overs by Anil Kumble of India in Kolkata on November 27, 1993.

Most five-wicket hauls: 2 fifers in 17 ODIs by Mervyn Dillon of West Indies.

Most wickets in a series: 17 wickets in six ODIs by Patrick Patterson during West Indies’ tour of India in 1987-88.

Most dismissals: 47 (33 catches and 14 stumpings) in 39 matches by MS Dhoni of India.

Most catches: 26 catches in 31 matches by Viv Richards of West Indies.

Highest partnership: 246 runs for the second wicket between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli of India in Guwahati on October 21, 2018.

Most matches: 46 ODIs by Shivnarine Chanderpaul of West Indies.

Most matches as captain: 20 ODIs by Viv Richards of West Indies.

Most wins as captain: 18 wins in 20 ODIs by Viv Richards of West Indies.