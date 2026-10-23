India vs Zimbabwe, 1st Women’s ODI: ZIM-W win toss and elect to bat – Check playing XIs

This will be Smriti Mandhana's first assignment as the new captain of the Indian women's team. Get the preview and toss update here

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India's Shree Charani celebrates with Smriti Mandhana after dismissing Thailand's Aphisara Suwanchonrathi during the Women's Asia Cup match between India and Thailand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, August 30, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCIWomen)

Reigning ODI world champions India will begin life under new captain Smriti Mandhana today as the women in blue gears up to host Zimbabwe in the first of a three-match ODI series today at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium from 2:00PM (IST) onwards.

During this very period last year, India were fighting against nine other teams around the globe to clinch their first-ever ICC Cricket World Cup title and it’s almost going to be a year since they landed the elusive silverware on November 2 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The Indians had defeated Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa by 52 runs.

Less than a year later, the captain who led them to world cup glory – Harmanpreet Kaur – has stepped down from the leadership role with Smriti Mandhana taking over the reigns earlier this month. Mandhana began her captaincy tenure with a whitewash of Zimbabwe in the three-match T20I series over the last seven days and now the attention shifts to one-day format.

The Indians made a late change to their squad yesterday after fast bowler Renuka Singh got ruled out for not being fit enough for the series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India then named Assam’s Jintimani Kalita as Renuka’s replacement.

Middle-order batter Tejal Hasabnis and all-rounder Sayali Satghare, whose last appearances for India came in January last year, have also returned to the Indian squad after a long gap to provide more depth in what is expected to be a challenging series.

Rest of the squad remains the same with Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal and Harmanpreet Kaur set to lead the batting front.

India vs Zimbabwe, 1st WODI: Toss update

Zimbabwe has won the toss and elected to bat first.

India vs Zimbabwe, 1st WODI: Playing XIs

Zimbabwe XI: Beloved Biza, Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Modester Mupachikwa (WK), Chiedza Dhururu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda (C), Tendai Makusha, Loryn Phiri and Olinder Chare.

India XI: Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare and Jintimani Kalita.

India vs Zimbabwe, 1st WODI: When and where to watch?

The entire three-match ODI series between India and Zimbabwe will be broadcasted live on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Sony Sports network.