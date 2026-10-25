India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd WODI: Preview and live streaming – All you need to know

Get the full preview and live streaming details for the all-important second one-day international between India and Zimbabwe

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

India will look to seal the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe when the teams meet in the second of a three-match one-day series at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara today. The Indians lead the series 1-0 after winning the opening match by nine wickets.

Smriti Mandhana’s side have carried their strong form into the ODI series after sweeping the preceding three-match T20I series 3-0. India will now aim to continue their winning run and take an unassailable lead in the ODI contest.

The hosts made a strong start in the first ODI, bowling Zimbabwe out for 197 before chasing down the target in just 27.1 overs. Pratika Rawal scored an unbeaten 100 off 96 balls, while Shafali Verma remained not out on 64 off 33 deliveries. Their batting effort helped India finish the chase with nine wickets in hand.

India’s bowlers also played a key role in the win. Sree Charani picked up four wickets for 23 runs, while Kranti Gaud claimed three wickets to keep Zimbabwe from posting a bigger total.

Rawal and Shafali will be key players for India again, while captain Mandhana and experienced batter Harmanpreet Kaur will add depth to the batting line-up. India will also look for another disciplined performance from their bowling attack.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, need a better showing with the bat if they are to challenge the hosts. They will look to build partnerships and avoid losing wickets at regular intervals. Beloved Biza was among the contributors in the first ODI, and Zimbabwe will need more batters to support her.

What Happened In The T20I Series?

India swept Zimbabwe 3-0 in the T20I series before the ODIs. They won the first match by four wickets while chasing a target of 115. India then sealed the series with a nine-wicket win in the second T20I, chasing 103 after restricting Zimbabwe to 102/8. Shafali Verma scored 55 off 25 balls, while Mandhana remained unbeaten on 47.

India completed the clean sweep in the third T20I, winning by 92 runs after posting 216/7 and restricting Zimbabwe to 124/7. The results gave India confidence heading into the ODI series, where they will now look to maintain their dominance.

When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd WODI?

The 2nd women’s ODI between India and Zimbabwe will be broadcasted live on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.