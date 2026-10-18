India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd WT20I: Will rain play spoilsport? Here’s Raipur’s weather forecast

Clear skies are expected with little chance of rain and temperatures cooling in the evening

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India's Deepti Sharma celebrates with Smriti Mandhana after dismissing Thailand's Nannapat Koncharoenkai during the Women's Asia Cup match between India and Thailand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, August 30, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCIWomen)

Smriti Mandhan’s Indian team will welcome Zimbabwe in the second of a three match T20I series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur later today. After winning the series opener by four wickets, India will look to secure the three-match series with another victory, while the tourists will aim to bounce back.

The hosts had to work hard for their win in the first match on Friday. After being asked to bat first, Zimbabwe scored 114/5 in their 20 overs. Kelis Ndhlovu scored 42, while Sharne Mayers remained unbeaten on 43 to help the visitors post a competitive total.

India’s bowlers managed to keep Zimbabwe’s scoring in check, but the visitors showed some fight with the bat. India will look for another disciplined performance from their bowling unit in the second match.

The chase, however, did not go as planned for the hosts initially. India lost four wickets for just 19 runs, with captain Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur among those dismissed early. Zimbabwe off-spinner Nyasha Gwanzura caused problems for the Indian batters, finishing with three wickets.

With India under pressure, debutant Niki Prasad joined Deepti Sharma at the crease. The pair put together an 82-run partnership that brought India back into the contest. Deepti scored 49 off 37 balls, while Niki remained unbeaten on 39 off 35 deliveries as India reached 116/6 in 15.4 overs.

The performance will give India confidence, but their top order will need to improve. Mandhana, who began her tenure as full-time captain in the series opener, will expect a better start from the experienced batters.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, can take confidence from their bowling effort. Gwanzura’s spell exposed India’s early weakness against spin, and the visitors will look to use similar tactics again. Their batters will also aim to build on the contributions of Ndhlovu and Mayers.

India lead the series 1-0 and will be favourites going into Sunday’s match. However, Zimbabwe have shown they can trouble the hosts, and another early collapse could make the contest close.

Raipur Weather Report

The weather forecast for Raipur today is favourable for cricket with mainly clear skies expected and no major rain warning in place. The maximum temperature is forecast to reach around 32-33°C during the day, while the minimum is expected to be around 23-24°C.

As the match begins at 7:00 PM IST, temperatures should be lower than during the afternoon. However, humidity could still affect the players, and dew may become a factor later in the evening. That could make the ball harder for bowlers to grip and give the team batting second an advantage.