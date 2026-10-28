India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd Women’s ODI: ZIM-W win toss and elect to bat – Check playing XIs

Smriti Mandhana and co will be hoping to complete a whitewash of Zimbabwe in the series concluding third one-day international in Vadodara

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Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma during the 2nd ODI. (Photo: X)

After clinching the three-match ODI series following back-to-back wins, Smriti Mandhana’s team India will be looking to complete a 3-0 whitewash when they lock horns with Zimbabwe for the final time in the series concluding third one-day international at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

This match will also bring an end to Zimbabwe women’s team’s white-ball tour of India which began with a three-match T20I series which the hosts won by 3-0 comprehensively.

What happened in the series previously?

India Women began the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe with a convincing nine-wicket win at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on October 23.

After winning the toss, Zimbabwe elected to bat first but struggled against India’s bowling attack. Shree Charani picked up four wickets for 23 runs in 10 overs, while Kranti Gaud claimed three wickets. Deepti Sharma also took two wickets as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 197 in 49.5 overs.

Beloved Biza was Zimbabwe’s top scorer with 62 off 92 balls. Modester Mupachikwa made 25, while Michelle Mavunga scored 29 off 23 deliveries towards the end of the innings.

India made light work of the chase. Pratika Rawal scored an unbeaten century, finishing on 100 off 96 balls. She shared a 94-run opening stand with Smriti Mandhana, who contributed 58 off 59 balls. Shafali Verma remained unbeaten on 42 as India reached 200/1 in just 27.1 overs.

Rawal was named Player of the Match for her century. The nine-wicket win gave India a 1-0 lead in the series

India continued their strong performance in the second ODI on October 25, beating Zimbabwe by 121 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Batting first, India posted 328/6 in 50 overs. Pratika Rawal scored 61 off 67 balls, but Zimbabwe struck early by dismissing Smriti Mandhana for a duck and Shafali Verma for eight.

Harmanpreet Kaur then took charge with a brilliant 126 off 121 balls, hitting 15 fours. Deepti Sharma supported her with an unbeaten 106 off 86 deliveries, including 15 fours. Their centuries helped India recover from the early wickets and post a big total.

Zimbabwe struggled to keep up with the required run rate during the chase. Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano scored 46, while Beloved Biza added 34. However, India’s bowlers kept picking up wickets.

Vaishnavi Sharma was the standout bowler, taking four wickets for 39 runs with India bowling Zimbabwe out for 207 in 48.5 overs to seal a comfortable victory.

India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd WODI: Toss update

Zimbabwe has won the toss and elected to bat first.

India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd WODI: Playing XIs

Zimbabwe XI: Modester Mupachikwa (WK), Loryn Phiri, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Josephine Nkomo (C), Nyasha Gwanzura, Chiedza Dhururu, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda, Tendai Makusha and Olinder Chare.

India XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita, Kranti Gaud and Vaishnavi Sharma.

India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd WODI: When and where to watch?

The entire three-match ODI series between India and Zimbabwe will be broadcasted live on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.