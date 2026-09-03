India will be the ‘away’ team in Afghanistan’s T20 series despite playing in Delhi? Here’s why

Afghanistan will host India in a three-match T20I series in Delhi. Here’s why India will be the away team despite playing on home soil.

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India to play as away team against Afghanistan in Delhi. (Photo: X)

Afghanistan will host India in a three-match T20I series starting September 13, but all three matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. India will be the away team, while Afghanistan will retain full home-team status despite the series being played outside their own country.

This is not the first time Afghanistan have used India as their home venue. Due to ongoing security concerns, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has organised several bilateral series in Indian cities, including Dehradun, Greater Noida, Lucknow and Delhi.

Earlier this year, India hosted Afghanistan for a one-off Test and three ODIs. India were the home side on that occasion, but the roles will be reversed for the upcoming T20I series.

Why Afghanistan cannot host India at home?

International teams have been reluctant to travel to Afghanistan because of security concerns. Since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, no major foreign team has been willing to play a bilateral series in the country.

Some countries have also expressed concerns over the restrictions on women’s sports under the current regime.

Afghanistan previously used the United Arab Emirates as its home base for several years. However, recent instability in West Asia prompted the board to return to India as its main home venue.

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BCCI-ACB partnership behind the arrangement

The close working relationship between the BCCI and the Afghanistan Cricket Board has helped make the arrangement possible. Granting Afghanistan home-team rights is also expected to provide a significant financial boost to the board.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Afghanistan Cricket Board is set to earn around $2 million per match from media rights. With strong crowds expected during the festive season in India, ticket sales could provide an additional source of revenue.

Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman Mirwais Ashraf highlighted the importance of the series.

“This series holds great significance for Afghanistan cricket and represents another important step in the development of our longstanding relationship with the BCCI,” he said.

Historic first for Team India

The series will mark the first time India play as the away team on home soil. Shreyas Iyer will lead India, while Ibrahim Zadran will captain Afghanistan.

For Afghanistan, the series offers more than just an opportunity to compete against a top side. Playing in India gives them familiar conditions, valuable exposure and an important source of revenue to support their cricketing structure.

The unusual but practical arrangement once again highlights the close cricketing ties between India and Afghanistan and allows the Afghan team to remain active in international competition despite being unable to host major bilateral series at home.