India vs Bangladesh ACC Women Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal Predicted 11: Bharti Fulmali, Pratika Rawal IN, Harmanpreet Kaur will…

Team India and Bangladesh are unlikely to tinker with a winning combination when they face off in ACC Women Asia Cup 2026 semifinal match in Dubai on Thursday.

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India will face Bangladesh in the first semifinal of Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai. (Image: AI)

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: Indian women cricket team have put on a dominant show in the ACC Women Asia Cup 2026 so far, maintaining an all-win record on their way to the semifinal where they will face off against Bangladesh in the first semifinal match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The Indians are missing the services of their star batter Jemimah Rodrigues in the middle-order due to injury but their batting hasn’t been tested so far.

Once again India will bank on their explosive openers – Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma – to fire in unison against Bangladesh. Mandhana has already notched up a century in this tournament with a record ton against Hong Kong earlier this month.

Shafali has also been in fine form in the T20I format of the game in 2026 with 543 runs in 19 innings at an average of 28.57 and strike-rate of 151.67 with five fifties. She will have fond memories of playing against Bangladesh from the ICC Women T20 World Cup 2026 earlier this year, where she was the ‘Player of the Match’ after smashing 53 in 34 balls.

“As a batter, whenever I go to bat, I just start from zero. But what came from that innings, it is just confidence. So, I will take that confidence and just start from zero again,” Shafali said ahead of the semifinal match on Wednesday.

The Indian opener put faith in the side’s finish ability as well with all-rounder Bharti Fulmali and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh in the middle-order. “Well, I would say there are a few bad days. But they all are very good players. They all are very good batters. Just talking about Bharti (Fulmali) and Richa (Ghosh), they all are very good finishers and even do great things in the middle order as well. So, I am pretty sure they will do well for our team,” she said.

Nigar Sultana’s Bangladesh are unlikely to make too many changes to their playing 11 after their 34-run win over the United Arab Emirates in the final Group B match which helped them qualify for the semifinal. The 2018 Asia Cup champions are likely to retain Rabeya Khan and Sharmin Akter in the playing 11 for the clash against India.

! Eight wickets already this #DPWorldWomensAsiaCup2026, and now she’s ready to bring the magic to the semi-final against Bangladesh. Watch India vs Bangladesh TOMORROW 7 PM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony… pic.twitter.com/f2mkcC5HyD — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 9, 2026

India vs Bangladesh ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal Predicted 11

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

Bangladesh Women: Juairiya Ferdous, Nigar Sultana (c and wk), Sobhana Mostary, Dilara Akter, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sharmin Akter, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun