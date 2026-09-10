India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asia Cup 2026 SF Live Streaming Info: When, where and How to watch IND W vs BAN W

Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India will take on Bangladesh in the first semifinal match of the ACC Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai on Thursday.

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Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India will face Bangladesh in Women's Asia Cup 2026 semifinal on Thursday. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will look to maintain their unbeaten run and book their place in Sunday’s ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final when they take on Nigar Sultana-led Bangladesh in the first semifinal match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Team India can’t afford to take Bangladesh lightly as they were shocked by the same opponents in the 2018 Women’s Asia Cup final.

But in the recent past, India have enjoyed a successful run against Bangladesh in the T20I format of the game. Their last loss to Bangladesh came three years back when Harmanpreet Kaur’s side were restricted to only 102 for 9.

Team India have been on a roll in Women’s Asia Cup tournament so far, maintaining an all-win record in the Group stages of the tournament. They hammered arch-rivals Pakistan by 7 wickets after bundling them out for only 55 last week.

However, there are some concerns about the batting form of the Indian middle-order. “Well, I would say there is a bit of bad days. But they all are very good players. They all are very good batters. And just talking about Bharti (Fulmali) and Richa (Ghosh), they all are very good finishers and even doing the great thing in middle order as well. So, I am pretty sure they will do well for our team,” Team India opener Shafali Verma said in the pre-match press conference in Dubai on Wednesday.

Bangladesh bowlers will look to prey on this weakness after bundling out Thailand and UAE for 58 and 69 respectively and making Sri Lanka sweat to score 115 runs. The Indians have only lost one out of their previous 5 T20I games while Bangladesh, on the other hand, have won just 2 out of their last 5.

Can Bangladesh disrupt India’s flawless rhythm, or will the Women in Blue stamp their authority once again? Watch India vs Bangladesh in the DP World Womens Asia Cup 2026 TODAY from 7:00 PM, LIVE on Sony Sports… pic.twitter.com/x8CpD6Jhe1 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 10, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs Bangladesh ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal…

When is India vs Bangladesh ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal going to take place?

The India vs Bangladesh ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal will start on Thursday, September 10.

Where is India vs Bangladesh ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal going to take place?

The India vs Bangladesh ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will India vs Bangladesh ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal start?

The India vs Bangladesh ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal will begin at 8pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 730pm.

Where can I watch India vs Bangladesh ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal on TV in India?

The India vs Bangladesh ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs Bangladesh ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal in India?

The India vs Bangladesh ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

India vs Bangladesh ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal Predicted 11

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

Bangladesh Women: Juairiya Ferdous, Nigar Sultana (c and wk), Sobhana Mostary, Dilara Akter, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sharmin Akter, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun