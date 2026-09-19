IND W vs BAN W, Asian Games 2026 semi-final: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh women’s match

IND W vs BAN W Asian Games 2026 semifinal: Check India Women vs Bangladesh Women date, time, venue, live TV telecast and Sony LIV streaming details.

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India women vs Bangladesh women

India Women will take on Bangladesh Women in the second semi-final of the Asian Games Women’s T20 competition on Sunday, September 20. The match will be played at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan, with the action scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST.

India booked their place in the last four after registering an eight-wicket victory over hosts Japan in the quarter-final. Bangladesh, meanwhile, advanced to the semi-finals after their quarter-final against China was abandoned due to a wet outfield, with their higher seeding helping them progress.

Why is India vs Bangladesh semi-final important?

India enter the knockout clash as the defending Asian Games champions after winning the women’s cricket gold medal at Hangzhou 2023. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will now look to secure a place in the gold-medal match and continue its title defence.

India also come into the semi-final after an impressive quarter-final performance against Japan. Shree Charani claimed four wickets as Japan were bowled out for 57, while Shafali Verma smashed an unbeaten 40 off 15 balls to help India complete the chase in just five overs.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will be aiming to make the most of their opportunity after progressing from the quarter-final without playing a completed match. Their clash against China was abandoned because of the wet outfield, with Bangladesh advancing based on their seeding.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women match details

Match: IND Women vs BAN Women, 2nd Semi-Final

Date: Sunday, Sep 20, 2026

Time: 10:30 AM IST

Toss: 10 AM IST

Venue: Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan

The semi-final winner will take on the gold-medal match on September 22.

Where to Watch IND W vs BAN W live on TV in India?

Fans in India can watch the India Women vs Bangladesh Women semi-final live on Sony Sports Network.

Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 4 and Sony Sports 5 are the broadcasters for Asian Games 2026 cricket action. Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 are telecasting the English coverage while Sony Sports 3 is telecasting the Hindi broadcast and Sony Sports 4 is telecasting the regional language coverage including Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

IND W vs BAN W live streaming details

The semi-final between India Women and Bangladesh Women will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV. Fans can follow the match online through the Sony LIV app and website, with a subscription required for streaming access.

The gold-medal match of the women’s cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026 is scheduled for September 22 at 10:30 AM IST. The bronze-medal match will take place earlier on the same day at 5:30 AM IST. Both matches are scheduled at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

With a place in the final at stake, India and Bangladesh will be looking to produce their best cricket when they meet in the second semi-final.