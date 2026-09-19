IND W vs BAN W Predicted Playing XI: Probable lineups for Asian Games 2026 semifinal

Here's the predicted playing XI for the India Women vs Bangladesh Women clash in the Asian Games 2026 Semifinal. Scroll down to read the full story.

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IND W vs BAN W predicted playing XI for Asian Games 2026 semifinals

After delivering an exceptional performance against Japan, the Indian team is ready to take on Bangladesh in the semi-finals of the Asian Games 2026 at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan on Sunday.

Team India faced Japan at the same venue, where they will face Bangladesh. The Indian team played against Japan on Friday. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side delivered an brilliant performance in the match.

India’s brilliant performance against Japan sets the tone for Asian Games 2026 semifinal

Team India had won the toss and decided to bowl, where the Indian bowlers showed their wicket-taking ability. India’s key player, who’s known for her greatest bowling performance. Shree Charani took a four-wicket haul in this match. Shree Charani bowled four overs in the match and conceded only 10 runs.

Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder, Shafali Verma also showed a brilliant bowling and batting performance against Japan. Shafali Verma dismissed Shimako Kato and Ayaka Kato Stafford in the match. The same performance, she delivered in her batting performance.

In the quarterfinals of the Asian Games 2026, Shafali Verma bowled four overs and conceded 13 runs. Meanwhile, in the batting performance, she played a match-winning innings as she scored 40 runs off 15 balls. In her knock, she smashed six fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 266.

This brilliant bowling performance by the Women in Blue helped them to bowl out Japan for 57 runs in 19.5 overs. This impressive bowling performance helped them to finish the match in the five overs and win the match by 8 wickets.

Well, it’s time to know what the predicted playing XI could be for both teams in the upcoming semifinals of the Asian Games 2026.

India vs Bangladesh predicted playing XI for the Asian Games 2026 semifinals

India’s predicted playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma

Bangladesh’s predicted playing XI: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous (WK), Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (C), Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter