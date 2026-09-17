India Women vs Japan Women Asian Games 2026 Quarterfinal Match Live Streaming Info: When, where and How to watch IND W vs JAP W live Score, TV Telecast Online

Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India will open their campaign in the Asian Games 2026 with a clash against hosts Japan in a quarterfinal match in Nisshin near Nagoya on Friday.

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Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India will take on Japan in quarterfinal match of Asian Games 2026 on Friday. (Photo: IANS)

Asian Games 2026: Newly-crowned ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 champion Team india will begin defence of their gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya with a quarterfinal clash against hosts Japan at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Friday. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side won their 8th Asia Cup title with a massive win over Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday.

But the women’s cricket defending champions can’t afford any slip-up from match one as they need to win the next three matches to retain their gold medal. Eight teams are competing in the women’s cricket event and the competition begins directly with the quarterfinals – which has already got underway on Thursday.

Amid all the talk about accommodation hassles in the build-up to the Asian Games 2026, women’s team head coach Amol Muzumdar and captain Harmanpreet Kaur revealed that didn’t face any such issues.

“I think the accommodation is nice over here. I mean, we are pretty okay. I don’t think there are any complaints from our end. Just the check-in and everything was absolutely spotless and we were pretty happy about it,” Muzumdar told Revsportz website on Thursday.

“In fact, we came in two contingents. The first one was taken care of by the officials right here in the hotel. But as far as Indian women’s cricket team is concerned, I think the accommodation, we don’t have any complaints about it,” Muzumdar added.

Indian opener Shafali Verma will be one of the side’s key performers after an outstanding Asia Cup 2026, where she was leading run-scorer and finished as the tournament’s highest-ever run-getter. Her consistency at the top gave India a strong starts in the UAE, including a 24-ball fifty in the final.

Vice-captain and opener Smriti Mandhana, however, had an inconsistent campaign and will be eager to rediscover her touch in Japan. India’s bowling will revolve around all-rounder Deepti Sharma and left-arm spinner Sree Charani, who is the world number one T20I bowler currently.

Charani was among India’s standout performers in the Asia Cup 2026 and reached the landmark of 50 T20I wickets in only her 30th appearance.

Hosts Japan, on the other hand, will be looking to make the most of the occasion against a superior opponent. The cricket matches will be played at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, which is on the outskirts of Nagoya. It has a hybrid pitch and hosted six T20I matches so far but none involving any Full Member nations.

Clock it, fam

ARE HERE! Sunny G is ready for the action as our Men in Blue take on Japan at the Asian Games & are coming for GOLD Quarter-final | 28th Sept | 10 AM

LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 4 Kannada & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV… pic.twitter.com/W1K4ehXkTu — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 17, 2026

Here are all the details about India Women vs Japan Women Asian Games 2026 Quarterfinal…

When is India Women vs Japan Women Asian Games 2026 Quarterfinal going to take place?

The India Women vs Japan Women Asian Games 2026 Quarterfinal will take place on Friday, September 18.

Where is India Women vs Japan Women Asian Games 2026 Quarterfinal going to take place?

The India Women vs Japan Women Asian Games 2026 Quarterfinal will be held at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Nagoya.

What time will India Women vs Japan Women Asian Games 2026 Quarterfinal start?

The India Women vs Japan Women Asian Games 2026 Quarterfinal will begin at 1030am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 10am.

Where can I watch India Women vs Japan Women Asian Games 2026 Quarterfinal LIVE on TV in India?

The India Women vs Japan Women Asian Games 2026 Quarterfinal will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India Women vs Japan Women Asian Games 2026 Quarterfinal live streaming in India?

The India Women vs Japan Women Asian Games 2026 Quarterfinal will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

India Women vs Japan Women Asian Games 2026 Quarterfinal Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Shreyanka Patil, Bharti Fulmali, Shree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma

Japan: Mai Yanagida (c), Erika Oda (vc), Ahilya Chandel, Ayumi Fujikawa, Hinase Goto, Haruna Iwasaki, Akari Nishimura (wk), Shimako Kato, Ayaka Kato-Stafford, Elena Kusuda-Nairn, Nonoha Yasumoto, Meg Ogawa, Kurumi Ota, Seika Sumi, Erika Toguchi-Quinn