India Women vs Pakistan Women, Asia Cup 2026: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch report and weather forecast

India Women face Pakistan Women in the Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai. Check the latest pitch and weather conditions ahead of the high-profile clash.

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India Women take on Pakistan Women in a crucial Asia Cup 2026 clash in Dubai. (Photot: X)

India Women will face Pakistan Women in a much-awaited Group A clash of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 on Saturday, September 5. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium where the conditions might play a big role in the match.

India have already made a strong start to their campaign and secured their place in the semi-finals after impressive wins over Thailand and Hong Kong. Pakistan, meanwhile, will be looking to put up a strong show against their neighbours and improve their chances of moving ahead in the tournament.

India vs Pakistan: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium surface is likely to assist the spinners more as the match progresses. As the surface ages it may tend to slow down which will make it difficult for batsmen to play freely.

Batters may need to spend some time at the crease before attacking. If the pitch slows down, bowlers who can change their pace and use variations could become important during the middle and later stages of the innings.

Teams could also look at the option of batting first. A score of around 130 or more is expected to be competitive on this surface, although the actual par score will depend on how the pitch behaves on match day.

India vs Pakistan: Dubai weather report

The weather in Dubai is likely to be hot and clear when India and Pakistan meet. There is no threat of any significant rain and fans can look forward to uninterrupted action at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The temperature is likely to be around 36°C during the match. However, because of the high humidity, the conditions could feel much hotter, with the apparent temperature expected to reach around 47-48°C.

Humidity is forecast to remain between 50 and 60 per cent, while light northwesterly winds of around 8-12 mph are expected.

Toss could become important

With the pitch expected to slow down as the match progresses, the toss could play an important role. The captain winning the toss may consider batting first and putting runs on the board before the surface becomes more difficult for stroke-making.

India will enter the contest with confidence after their strong performances in the tournament so far. Pakistan, however, will hope their bowlers can make the most of Dubai’s conditions and put pressure on the Indian batting line-up.

The conditions suggest that spinners and batters who can adapt quickly could play a key role in deciding the outcome of this high-profile Asia Cup clash.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2026 match no 9 Squads

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Gunalan Kamalini, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali(w), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana(c), Umm-e-Hani, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Momina Riasat, Eman Naseer, Waheeda Akhtar