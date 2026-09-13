India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Predicted playing XI for Asia Cup 2026 final, check full team combinations

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup Final predicted playing 11: Check probable XIs, key players and team combinations ahead of the title clash.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/india-women-vs-sri-lanka-women-asia-cup-final-match-predicted-playing-11-teams-ind-w-vs-sl-w-squad-key-players-list-picked-captains-harmanpreet-kaur-chamari-athapaththu-8523320/ Copy

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup 2026 Final. (Photo: PTI)

India Women will face defending champions Sri Lanka Women in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 13. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST.

India have remained unbeaten on their way to the final, while Sri Lanka have also put together a strong campaign. The two teams will now meet for the Asia Cup title, with India looking to finish the tournament with the trophy.

India vs Sri Lanka final match details

The final will begin at 8:00 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. India will be aiming for their eighth Women’s Asia Cup title, while Sri Lanka will look to defend the trophy they won in 2024.

India have also dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two teams. They have won nine of their last 10 games against Sri Lanka, although Sri Lanka will take confidence from their title-winning campaign in 2024.

India booked their place in the final after beating Bangladesh by 40 runs in the first semi-final. Shafali Verma scored 64 off 40 balls, while Deepti Sharma took three wickets as India defended their total.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, defeated Pakistan by four wickets in the second semi-final. Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari played important roles during the chase.

India Women Predicted Playing 11

India are unlikely to make major changes to the combination that helped them reach the final. The top order has provided good starts, while the spin attack has been one of the team’s biggest strengths in Dubai.

India Women Probable XI:

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma

This combination gives India a strong mix of batting and spin options. Shree Charani and Prema Rawat have also made an impact with the ball during the tournament. India used the same XI in their semi-final against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Playing 11

Sri Lanka will also be expected to stick with a settled combination after their impressive win over Pakistan. Captain Chamari Athapaththu remains the key all-rounder, while Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari will be important in the middle order.

Sri Lanka Women Probable XI:

Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Sanjana Kavindi, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya

Sri Lanka’s batting showed plenty of fight in the semi-final after they were reduced to 33/4 while chasing 131. Harshitha and Kavisha helped steady the innings before Nilakshika Silva and Kaushani Nuthyangana finished the job.

Spin could decide the Asia Cup final

Spin bowling is expected to be one of the biggest factors in the final. Dubai has offered help to slower bowlers during the tournament, making the battle between the two spin attacks particularly important.

India will rely heavily on Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat and Shree Charani, while Sri Lanka have options such as Sugandika Kumari, Kavisha Dilhari and Mithali Ayodhya.

With both teams unbeaten in the tournament, the final promises to be a close contest. India’s strong top order and spin attack will be key to winning the Asia Cup title.