IND W vs SL W Asian Games 2026 Final: In what will be a rematch of the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final just a couple of weeks back, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will take on Sri Lanka in the final of the women’s cricket event at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Tuesday. The final is also rematch of the gold medal match from three years back in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou where the Indians had emerged victorious with a 19-run margin.
In the Asia Cup 2026 final in Dubai, Team India had hammered Sri Lanka by a massive 72-run margin to win the title for a record-extending 8th time. They have now stormed into the gold medal match with dominant wins over Japan and Bangladesh in the quarterfinal and semifinal stages.
On Sunday, the Indians hammered Bangladesh by massive 114-run margin thanks to a brilliant century by in-form opener Shafali Verma. In the match, Shafali’s opening partner and Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana also created a world-record by becoming the leading run-getter in women’s T20I matches by going past legendary New Zealand cricketer Suzie Bates.
Chamari Athapaththu’s Sri Lanka, on the other hand, competed their highest successful T20I run chase against Pakistan in the other semifinal match on Sunday. They chased down an impressive target of 178 to win with eight wickets.
Skipper Athapaththu smashed an unbeaten 83 off 50 balls while opener Imesha Dulani chipped in with 27 off 21 deliveries. India hold a massive edge over Sri Lanka with 26 wins and only 5 losses in 32 T20I matches so far.
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Serial Winners, Team India are in yet another final, chasing back-to-back Asian Games Golds!
Watch the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Women’s Cricket Gold Medal Match, TOMORROW at 10 AM,… pic.twitter.com/Y77TWBQUn5
— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 21, 2026
Here are all the details about India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asian Games 2026 Final…
The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asian Games 2026 Final will take place on Tuesday, September 22.
The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asian Games 2026 Final will be held at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin.
The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asian Games 2026 Final will begin at 1030am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 10am.
The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asian Games 2026 Final will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.
The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asian Games 2026 Final will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav
Sri Lanka Women: Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Chamudi Praboda, Sugandika Kumari, Rashmika Sewwandi, Nimasha Meepage, Sanjana Kavindi, Anushka Sanjeewani
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