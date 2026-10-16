IND W vs ZIM W, 1st T20I: Smriti Mandhana set to begin captaincy era, check India’s predicted playing XI

IND W vs ZIM W 1st T20I today at 7 PM in Raipur: Smriti Mandhana to begin captaincy era. Check India women predicted playing XI, live telecast details.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/india-women-vs-zimbabwe-women-2026-1st-t20i-match-16-oct-predicted-playing-11-teams-ind-w-vs-zim-w-squad-key-players-list-picked-captains-smriti-mandhana-josephine-nkomo-harmanpreet-kaur-shafali-verma-8536518/ Copy

IND W vs ZIM W: Check India’s predicted playing XI vs Zimbabwe in 1st T20I (Photo: IANS)

India Women are set to begin a new chapter under captain Smriti Mandhana as they take on Zimbabwe Women in the first T20I of the three-match series in Raipur on Friday. The opening match will give Mandhana her first opportunity to lead India’s T20I side as the team looks to build momentum in the shortest format.

The match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, with the first ball scheduled for 7 PM IST. India will enter the contest with a strong squad featuring experienced campaigners and promising young players, while Zimbabwe will look to make a strong impression on their historic tour of India.

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma likely to open

Mandhana is likely to open the innings along with vice-captain Shafali Verma. While both players can score fast in the powerplay and their partnership can give India a positive start.

Harmanpreet Kaur is likely to play an important role in the middle order with experience and the ability to accelerate when required. Young batter Anushka Sharma could also feature, while wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh is expected to provide power towards the end of the innings.

India’s batting line-up will also have options such as G Kamalini and Niki Prasad, giving the team flexibility in its combinations. The final selection will depend on the team management’s plans for the opening match.

Deepti Sharma to lead India’s spin attack

All-rounder Deepti Sharma is expected to be a key player with both bat and ball. Her ability to control the middle overs and contribute useful runs makes her an important part of India’s plans.

The bowling attack could include left-arm spinner Sree Charani, leg-spinner Prema Rawat and pacers Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma and Arundhati Reddy. India will look to maintain control with the ball while making the most of any assistance available from the Raipur pitch.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will hope to challenge India with a disciplined bowling effort and take advantage of any early wickets.

India women predicted playing XI vs Zimbabwe women

India Women: Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma (VC), G Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur, Anushka Sharma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma.

This is a predicted XI, not the confirmed team. The final playing XI will be announced at the toss.

Match details and live streaming