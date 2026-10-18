India women predicted XI vs Zimbabwe: Will Shafali Verma and Niki Prasad retain their places for 2nd T20I?

IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I: Check India Women’s predicted playing XI, with Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Niki Prasad in focus ahead of the Raipur clash.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/india-women-vs-zimbabwe-women-2026-2nd-t20i-match-18-oct-predicted-playing-11-teams-ind-w-vs-zim-w-squad-key-players-list-picked-captains-smriti-mandhana-josephine-nkomo-harmanpreet-kaur-shafali-verma-8537125/ Copy

Check India Women’s predicted playing XI for the 2nd T20I (Photo: BCCI Women/X)

India Women will look to continue their winning run when they take on Zimbabwe Women in the second T20I of the three-match series in Raipur on Sunday, October 18. The match will begin at 7 PM IST at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

India won the opening match by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. However, the team had to work hard for the victory after losing four wickets for just 19 runs while chasing Zimbabwe’s total of 114/5. Deepti Sharma and debutant Niki Prasad rescued the innings with an important partnership.

With another win enough to seal the series, India are expected to stick with a largely unchanged playing XI. The top order, in particular, will be eager to deliver a stronger performance.

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana to lead the batting

Shafali Verma is expected to open the innings alongside captain Smriti Mandhana. Shafali has been among India’s leading T20I run-scorers in 2026, collecting 867 runs at an average of 37.69 and a strike rate of 162.96, including one century and seven half-centuries.

Mandhana, who had a quiet outing in the first match, will aim to make a bigger contribution. She has scored 774 T20I runs in 2026 at an average of 36.85, with one century and five fifties.

Anushka Sharma is likely to continue at No. 3. The young batter will be keen to make the most of another opportunity after being dismissed cheaply in the series opener.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad and Richa Ghosh in middle order

Former India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is expected to bat at No. 4 and provide stability to the middle order.

Niki Prasad could retain her place at No. 5 after an impressive T20I debut. Her unbeaten 39, along with Deepti Sharma’s 49, helped India recover from early trouble and complete the chase.

Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh is likely to bat at No. 6 and provide power in the closing overs. Deepti is expected to follow at No. 7, offering India an important all-round option.

India’s bowling attack

Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma and Kranti Gaud are expected to complete the bowling attack.

Shree Charani conceded just 14 runs and took one wicket in the first T20I, while Nandani claimed two wickets for 11 runs in her four overs. Kranti also made an early impact by taking a wicket in the opening over.

India will hope their bowlers maintain that control and prevent Zimbabwe from building a competitive total.

India women predicted playing XI vs Zimbabwe Women, 2nd T20I

India Women: Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud.

The final playing XI will be confirmed at the toss. Zimbabwe will be looking to improve their performance to level the contest while India will be looking to improve their batting and seal the series.