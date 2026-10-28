India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd ODI Predicted Playing 11: Will Indians rest Harmanpreet Kaur or Shafali Verma

Smriti Mandhana's Team India could experiment with their playing 11 in the third and final ODI match against Zimbabwe at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi on Wednesday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/india-women-vs-zimbabwe-women-2026-3rd-odi-match-28-oct-predicted-playing-11-teams-ind-w-vs-zim-w-squad-key-players-list-picked-captains-smriti-mandhana-josephine-nkomo-harmanpreet-kaur-8539996/ Copy

Smriti Mandhana-led Team India could consider making some changes in the 3rd T20I vs Zimbabwe on Wednesday. (Source: X)

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd ODI: Smriti Mandhana-led India Women cricket team already have the thee-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in their bag after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead with their 121-run win in the second game. The two sides will now face off in third and final ODI match at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara on Wednesday.

While most of Indian performance has been flawless in the ODI series against Zimbabwe so far, but one major area of concern will be the fielding department. The home side have dropped five catches and three of them have been by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh.

With the ODI series already in the bag, captain Smriti Mandhana will be tempted to rest former skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and T20I vice-captain Shafali Verma. Harmanpreet scored a brilliant century in the second game and has scored 447 runs in her last 10 ODI appearances at an average of 55.88.

Shafali, on the other hand, carried her fine form in the T20I series by smashing an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls with four sixes and 5 fours to help Indians overhaul a 200-run target in just 27.1 overs. If Harmanpreet and Shafali are rested, it could give opportunities to Harleen Deol and Yastika Bhatia – both of who are yet to play a part in the series.

In the bowling department, while Indian spinners have been impressive with 15 out of the 20 wickets so far with Shree Charani and Vaishnavi Sharma claiming four-wicket hauls in the first two matches. Indian pacers Sayali Satghare and Jintamani Kalita have been economical but have failed to grab a lot of wickets.

VOLUME UP as #TeamIndia gear up one final time in the #INDvZIM ODIs @mflone_ https://t.co/Dlf1v2KQN5 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 28, 2026

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd ODI match Predicted 11

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Shree Charani, Jintimani Kalita

Zimbabwe Women: Modester Mupachikwa (WK), Loryn Phiri, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Josephine Nkomo (C), Nyasha Gwanzura, Chiedza Dhururu, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda, Tendai Makusha, Olinder Chare