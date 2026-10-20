India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd T20I Predicted Playing 11: Smriti Mandhana’s side eye changes after sealing series win

Smriti Mandhana's Team India can ring in some changes for the third T20I match vs Zimbabwe in Raipur on Tuesday after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

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Team India will take on Zimbabwe in third T20I match in Raipur on Tuesday. (Image: AI)

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd T20I: India women cricket team have already secured a series win under the leadership of their new skipper Smriti Mandhana. The home side took an unassailable 2-0 series lead in the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe with a nine-wicket in the second game in Raipur on Sunday.

The two sides will now face off in third and final T20I match in Raipur on Tuesday with Smriti Mandhana eye a series whitewash against Zimbabwe. It will be an opportunity for India to try out their bench strength for the inconsequential clash.

Former captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who hasn’t fired in the series so far, was one of the handful of players to train in Raipur on the eve of the third T20I match on Monday. The others present at the optional training session were Anushka Sharma, Minnu Mani, G. Kamalini, Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh.

Kamalini is yet to feature in the T20I series and will be hoping for an opportunity in the final clash. Apart from her Minnu Mani and Prema Rawat are also yet to make an appearance in the series.

It will be interesting to see if Smriti Mandhana will rest some of the key players like Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma to give opportunities to Kamalini, Minnu or Prema Rawat. Apart from Harmanpreet Kaur, wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh will also be hoping for a big score in the final T20I match.

In 23 T20I innings in 2026, Richa has only managed an average of 22.6 with a strike-rate of 147.39 and crossed 20 only six times. With the series already in the bag, Richa can bat with more freedom in the third and final T20I match.

10 innings. 483 runs. Shafali Verma is on a rampage! Will she deliver another explosive show in the 3rd T20I? #INDvZIM | 3rd T20I TUE, OCT 20, 6.30 PM https://t.co/76gZADMX70 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 20, 2026

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2026 3rd T20I match Predicted 11

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (C), Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Niki Prasad, Arundhati Reddy, Nandni Sharma, NR Shree Charani, Kranti Goud

Zimbabwe Women: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo (C), Nyasha Gwanzura, Modester Mupachikwa (WK), Michelle Mavunga, Francisca Chipare, Tendai Makusha, Olinder Chare