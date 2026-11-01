Indian bowling lineup trouble Virat Kohli in nets ahead of 1st ODI vs New Zealand: Report

A report claimed that star Indian batter Virat Kohli struggled against the Indian bowling lineup in the nets ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand.

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Indian pacers trouble Virat Kohli in nets ahead of ODI series vs NZ (Image - X)

Shreyas Iyer’s Team India is ready to face New Zealand in the final match of the T20I series. However, the Indian team have already clinched the series by winning the three games in a row in this series. Still, New Zealand have the chance to end this series on a positive note and to move forward with the positive mindset to play the ODI series against India.

The ODI series will be going to be challenging for them as the legendary players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be seen back in action for India, after delivering their brilliance in the West Indies series.

The ODI series between India and New Zealand will begin from November 4 as it will be a five-match series. The first game of the series will be played at Eden Park in Auckland. Ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand, Indian players started practicing for the clash.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other players came to the nets for practice on Sunday morning. However, Shubman Gill was not there. Kohli and Rohit got everyone’s attention as they faced a group of fast bowlers who were bowling to help them prepare for the conditions in New Zealand.

Young fast bowlers Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar also did well during the practice session. Gurnoor used his height to make the ball bounce higher, making it hard for the batters to play short balls. Kamboj bowled with good control and kept the ball on the right line.

However, Nabi gave the batters the most trouble, especially Virat Kohli. He recently played well for India A in the first unofficial Test in Lincoln. Nabi has now joined India’s ODI team for the New Zealand series as Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out due to injury.

According to a report by RevSportz, Auqib Nabi troubled the experienced batters with his bowling. He beat their bats many times and made the ball move in both directions. His performance showed that he is in good form. Virat Kohli also had a mixed day at practice. He played some good shots with perfect timing, but Nabi made things difficult for him.

Nabi bowled balls that moved towards Kohli and hit his pads and thigh pads. He also bowled balls that moved away from the batter. Kohli was beaten by Nabi several times and looked upset at times. However, he soon moved on and returned to his happy mood. He was later seen joking with Rohit Sharma, showing their good bond.

Rohit also had a careful practice session. Instead of playing attacking shots all the time, he focused on defending the ball and played a few good shots when he got the chance. He also worked on adjusting to the pace of the pitch