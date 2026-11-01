Indian captain Shubman Gill in line to surpass Kapil Dev in rare batting record – Check details

Shubman Gill will be in action very soon in the upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand

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Team India captain Shubman Gill. (Photo: IANS)

India captain Shubman Gill is closing in on a major milestone in the second longest format of cricket. The right-handed batter is just 71 runs away from surpassing former India captain Kapil Dev in the list of Indian players with the most ODI runs.

Gill will have an opportunity to achieve the feat during the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which begins on November 4.

Gill has scored 3,713 runs in 58 ODI matches since making his debut in 2019. Kapil Dev, meanwhile, finished his international career with 3,783 runs in 225 ODI appearances. The former all-rounder represented India between 1978 and 1994 and was one of the most important players in the country’s cricket history.

Kapil scored one century and 14 half-centuries during his ODI career, maintaining an average of 23.79. Apart from his batting contributions, he also picked up 253 wickets in the format.

Gill will be keen to continue his recent form against New Zealand and cross the milestone during the series. The Indian captain has been among the team’s most dependable batters in the format and will have an important role to play at the top of the order.

The 26-year-old recently enjoyed a productive run against the West Indies and will look to carry that form into the New Zealand series. He will captain India in the first three ODIs before leaving the squad along with other Test regulars to prepare for the upcoming red-ball fixtures. Shreyas Iyer will lead the side in the remaining two matches.

Most ODI Runs For India

Sachin Tendulkar continues to lead the list of Indian batters with the most ODI runs. The former India opener finished his career with 18,426 runs in 463 matches, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries.

Virat Kohli occupies the second position with 15,109 runs in 317 matches. He is also the only batter in international cricket to have scored 50 or more ODI centuries, with 55 hundreds to his name.

Rohit Sharma is third on the list with 12,120 runs. The former India captain has scored 35 centuries in the format and continues to open alongside Gill.

Meanwhile, Gill will also have an opportunity to lead India at the 2027 ODI World Cup. The youngster will hope to follow in Kapil Dev’s footsteps, who captained India to their maiden World Cup title in 1983.

India’s squad for ODI series against New Zealand

For first three ODIs: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (only for the first ODI).

For fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (WK, VC), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav