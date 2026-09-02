Indian captains Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer SUMMONED for BCCI review meeting in Mumbai due to…

The BCCI have called for a Team India review meeting which will be attended by President Mithun Manhas and Secretary Devajit Saikia in Mumbai on Thursday.

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Shreyas Iyer (left) and Shubman Gill. (Photo: IANS)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have called for the much-delayed review meeting of Team India, which will also determine the roadmap for future tours like those to New Zealand later this year. As report earlier, head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar will be attending this review meeting now news has emerged that the BCCI have also summoned the two Indian skippers – Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill and T20I captain Shreyas Iyer – to Mumbai on Thursday.

According to a TOI report, Gill and Iyer are likely to appear before BCCI’s review meeting to not only discuss the white-ball tours of Ireland and England but also take stock of T20I series in Zimbabwe as well as two-match Test series in Sri Lanka last month.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas is expected to attend the meeting along with Secretary Devajit Saikia. T20 World Cup champions India lost T20I series to Ireland 2-0 and to England 4-0. They also lost the ODI series to England 2-1 but managed to win three-match T20I series in Zimbabwe 3-0. Shubman Gill’s Team India came back from Sri Lanka with a 1-0 series win.

Ricky Ponting backs Shreyas Iyer to hold onto the T20I captaincy job for a very long time despite an indifferent start to his tenure.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/nKCfvIRkk3 — Circle of Cricket (@circleofcricket) September 2, 2026

“Not just tours of UK, the tours of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be reviewed as well,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by TOI.

The injury management of top Indian cricketers will be in focus with stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy sidelined by plethora of injuries in the last few months. The team management are claiming that they were not informed about Bumrah’s fitness and availability for Sri Lanka tour.

“There has been at least one instance where the selection committee wasn’t informed that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah wasn’t fit for a tour. Washington Sundar was also ruled out, while Sai Sudharsan took longer to recover than expected. The meeting will also address how IPL workload affects player fitness,” a report in Indian Express newspaper read.

The review meeting will also discuss the fitness of Hardik Pandya, who has been out of action since the IPL 2026 season. The senior selection committee want Pandya to be available for ODI World Cup 2027 in South Africa but currently he is unable to bowl more than five or six overs in an ODI match.

The tenure of chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar has also ended in September and a call on giving him extension is also likely to be taken in this review meeting. Shreyas Iyer’s T20I team are set to take on Afghanistan in a three-match series beginning at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 13.