Indian coaching staff set to spilt after India vs New Zealand third ODI – Here’s why

Gautam Gambhir is expected to remain with India's ODI squad after the third match against New Zealand, while Sitanshu Kotak and Morne Morkel will join the Test team in Wellington ahead of the November 19 opener

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

India’s coaching staff is set to split into two groups after the third ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton on Tuesday, November 10, as the team begins preparations for the upcoming two-match Test series. Head coach Gautam Gambhir is expected to remain with the ODI squad, while batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and bowling coach Morne Morkel will move to Wellington to join the Test contingent.

The decision comes with very little time between the two assignments. India’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand concludes on November 15, while the first Test is scheduled to begin on November 19. With preparations for both formats running simultaneously, the team management has decided to divide its coaching resources.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the third ODI, Kotak revealed that Gambhir and spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule are likely to remain with the ODI team for the final two matches in Mount Maunganui.

“Obviously Gautam will have to be here – the one-day World Cup is coming, so he will be staying here and probably Sairaj will stay here. Me, Morne and some other staff will go to Wellington,” Kotak said.

However, Kotak made it clear that the arrangements were not final and could change depending on Gambhir’s decision.

“That’s the plan, but like I said, Gautam will make the final decision. It can change, but this is how it will likely be,” he added.

The ODI World Cup is scheduled to take place in 2027, and India will be keen to make the most of their preparations ahead of the tournament. Gambhir’s continued presence with the one-day squad will allow the team to maintain its focus on the format even as the Test preparations get underway.

Also Read: India A vs New Zealand A: Heavy rain cancels day three proceedings as visitors hold lead

Meanwhile, India will also have three fast bowlers from the current ODI squad stay back in New Zealand for the Test series. Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi and Arshdeep Singh are expected to join the Test group as net bowlers and reserve options.

India’s Test players are scheduled to begin their preparatory camp in Wellington on November 11. The camp is expected to include five to six practice sessions before the opening Test.

The upcoming series is important for India, who will also be looking to improve their position in the World Test Championship standings.

New Zealand had defeated India 3-0 in their previous home Test series in India and the visitors will be keen to respond on this tour.