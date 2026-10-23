Indian top-order batter Sabbineni Meghana announces her retirement from all forms of cricket

Star Indian player Sabbineni Meghana announced her retirement from all the forms of cricket. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Sabbineni Meghana announced retirement from all the forms of cricket (Image - X)

Star Indian women’s player, Sabbineni Meghana, who is known for her impressive batting performance in the top-order for India. She announced her retirement from all the forms of cricket on Friday.

She was praised for her brilliant batting performances for India in the top-order. She was born in Andhra Pradesh and, before she started playing for the national team, she represented Railways on the domestic circuit.

After showcasing her excellence in domestic cricket. She made her international debut in a WODI series against New Zealand in 2022. Throughout her career, Meghana represented India in three ODIs and 17 T20Is.

She was also featured in the Indian team in 2022, who won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games. After that, she failed to make her place in the Indian team and also missed out on many major ICC events.

“Stepping onto the field for the very first time with a bat in hand to wear a jersey on world stage has been nothing short of a dream come true. As I announce my retirement from all formats of cricket as a player, my heart is overflowing with gratitude. The field has been my second home, teaching me resilience, humility, and giving me memories and friendships that I will carry for a lifetime,” Meghana wrote in a social media post.

“To my family, who stood by me through every peak and valley, thank you for your endless sacrifices. To my coaches, teammates, support staff, thank you for pushing me to be my best and sharing the dressing room with me. And to the fans, your cheers under the floodlights fuelled every single stride I took,” she added.

In the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), she was signed by the Gujarat Giants and later moved to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2024; the same team lifted the title.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the BCCI, the Andhra Cricket Association, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants, and RSPB for their constant support, guidance, and backing throughout my career. Thank you for giving me the platform and opportunities to pursue my passion at the highest level,” she said.

“While my playing days come to an end, my bond with cricket will never break. I will always stay deeply connected to the game and intend to dedicate my life to giving back to the sport, mentoring the next generation, and serving the game that gave me everything. Thank you, Cricket. You will forever be my heart, my passion, and my lifelong purpose,” Meghana concluded.