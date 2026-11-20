India’s blind cricket team refuses to play Pakistan until Asia Cup row is resolved

India's blind cricket team has threatened to boycott future matches against Pakistan after a dispute over the men's Asia Cup for the Blind final in Dhaka.

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India blind cricket team threatens to boycott Pakistan matches (Image - X)

The Indian blind’s cricket team has raised an issue to boycott future matches after missing out the trophy ceremony in Dhaka on Friday. The Indian side was unhappy with the act of giving the title to Pakistan after the final was washed out. The reason behind this step was they had a better run rate.

However, Indian players and officials had a different opinion on this as they said the decision was wrong. They felt both teams should have been given the trophy instead of giving it to Pakistan only.

India’s blind cricket team stated that the team will not play Pakistan in future until this ongoing issue is settled, Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) secretary Shailendra told India Today. He accused Pakistan of using its influence to win the title without playing the final. He also questioned the decision to use run rate to decide the winner.

“Pakistan has now forcibly declared itself the winner of the tournament. This is extremely shameful on Pakistan’s part. Whenever they are unable to win on the field, they resort to such tactics,” he said.

Shailendra said Pakistan used the situation in Bangladesh to get the decision in its favour. “As everyone knows, the tournament is being held in Bangladesh. Pakistan is taking advantage of the situation and the location to exert its influence and declare itself the winner. The PCB should be ashamed, and so should you, Mr Sultan Shah. Do you even understand the rules of the ICC and the WBCC?” he added.

Shailendra said net run rate should not decide the winner when a final is not played. “You cannot win a final on the basis of net run rate. Net run rate comes into play during the league stage, when teams are competing to qualify for the next round. If a semi-final is tied or cannot be played for some reason, different provisions apply. But when it comes to a final, you need a reserve day. If there is no reserve day, the match should be declared a draw or the teams should be named joint winners,” he said.

He also said Pakistan were given the title without playing because the match referee was under pressure. “Today, Pakistan has declared itself the winner without playing a single ball, putting pressure on the match referee. The final was being held in Bangladesh, and Pakistan has taken advantage of the situation there,” Shailendra said.