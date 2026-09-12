India’s Manav Suthar scripts history on England soil with unique record

Star Indian player Manav Suthar achieved a huge feat on the England soil. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

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Manav Suthar achieves a huge milestone in his career

India’s young spinner Manav Suthar is making a strong impact in England. The left-arm spinner is currently representing Warwickshire in Division One of the County Championship after making a promising start to his international career.

Suthar first impressed with seven wickets against Hampshire before taking three more against Glamorgan in Cardiff. His three-wicket spell against Glamorgan was especially impressive as he took all three wickets in just 15 balls without giving away single run. The performance also helped him register a rare record.

Suthar creates history with a stunning three-wicket spell

With this spell, Suthar became the first bowler in 131 years of First-Class cricket to take three wickets without giving away a single run. The previous bowler to achieve this was England’s Tom Hayward, who took three wickets in just six balls for Leicestershire against Surrey at The Oval in 1895.

The 24-year-old has played only three Tests so far, but he is already showing that he can become an important part of India’s spin attack. Suthar has good natural ability and a smooth bowling action. He releases the ball from a high arm position and often gives it plenty of air, forcing batters to wait before playing their shots.

Suthar’s careful preparation helps him make a strong start to his Test career

Suthar is known for preparing carefully before every series. He may have picked up this habit from his father, Jagadish Suthar, who works as a PE teacher at a local school.

His Test journey began against Afghanistan in July, where he took seven wickets. He followed that up with an impressive 16-wicket haul in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Before the Sri Lanka tour, Suthar trained at the BCCI Centre of Excellence with former India spinner Sunil Joshi. They worked on improving his run-up and also helped him prepare for the conditions he would face in Sri Lanka.

Suthar bowled with Kookaburra balls during the sessions and practised in conditions similar to Galle, including the strong sea winds that can help a spinner get more drift.